GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Slides, as BoJ hawkish stance underpins Yen

GBP/JPY retreats during the North American session, down over 0.61% as the Japanese Yen (JPY) appreciates on speculation that the Bank of Japan will raise rates at least twice during the year. Weaker than expected UK jobs data, weighed on Sterling, which depreciated sharply against the Yen and the Dollar.

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The GBP/JPY is neutral biased, but in the short term is testing key support trendline seen at around the 207.00-207.30 area. Converging towards that area is the 100-day SMA, which if cleared, could exacerbate a deeper pullback towards the 200-day SMA at 202.39.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bearish, but its slope turned flat, a sign that further consolidation lies ahead.

Conversely, for a bullish continuation, the GBP/JPY must clear the 210.00 milestone. Once surpassed, the next resistance would be the 50-day SMA at 210.95, followed by the 20-day SMA at 211.24.

GBP/JPY Price Chart — Daily

GBP/JPY Daily Chart