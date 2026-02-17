TRENDING:
RBNZ Interest Rate
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Slides, as BoJ hawkish stance underpins Yen

  • GBP/JPY falls as tightening expectations at the Bank of Japan lift Yen demand.
  • Soft UK employment data deepens Sterling losses against Yen and Dollar.
  • Break below 207.00 may open path toward 200-day SMA near 202.40.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Slides, as BoJ hawkish stance underpins Yen
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

GBP/JPY retreats during the North American session, down over 0.61% as the Japanese Yen (JPY) appreciates on speculation that the Bank of Japan will raise rates at least twice during the year. Weaker than expected UK jobs data, weighed on Sterling, which depreciated sharply against the Yen and the Dollar.

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The GBP/JPY is neutral biased, but in the short term is testing key support trendline seen at around the 207.00-207.30 area. Converging towards that area is the 100-day SMA, which if cleared, could exacerbate a deeper pullback towards the 200-day SMA at 202.39.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bearish, but its slope turned flat, a sign that further consolidation lies ahead.

Conversely, for a bullish continuation, the GBP/JPY must clear the 210.00 milestone. Once surpassed, the next resistance would be the 50-day SMA at 210.95, followed by the 20-day SMA at 211.24.

GBP/JPY Price Chart — Daily

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.01%0.47%-0.12%0.03%-0.12%-0.26%0.13%
EUR-0.01%0.46%-0.16%0.02%-0.14%-0.27%0.11%
GBP-0.47%-0.46%-0.60%-0.44%-0.60%-0.73%-0.35%
JPY0.12%0.16%0.60%0.18%0.02%-0.12%0.27%
CAD-0.03%-0.02%0.44%-0.18%-0.15%-0.30%0.09%
AUD0.12%0.14%0.60%-0.02%0.15%-0.13%0.25%
NZD0.26%0.27%0.73%0.12%0.30%0.13%0.38%
CHF-0.13%-0.11%0.35%-0.27%-0.09%-0.25%-0.38%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Markets analyst, news editor, and trading instructor with over 14 years of experience across FX, commodities, US equity indices, and global macro markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD meets initial support around 1.1800

EUR/USD meets initial support around 1.1800

EUR/USD remains on the back foot, although it has managed to reverse the initial strong pullback toward the 1.1800 region and regain some balance, hovering around the 1.1850 zone as the NA session draws to a close on Tuesday. Moving forward, market participants will now shift their attention to the release of the FOMC Minutes and US hard data on Wednesday.
 

GBP/USD bounces off lows, retargets 1.3550

GBP/USD bounces off lows, retargets 1.3550

After bottoming out just below the 1.3500 yardstick, GBP/USD now gathers some fresh bids and advances to the 1.3530-1.3540 band in the latter part of Tuesday’s session. Cable’s recovery comes as the Greenback surrenders part of its advance, although it keeps the bullish bias well in place for the day.

Gold remains offered below $5,000

Gold remains offered below $5,000

Gold stays on the defensive on Tuesday, receding to the sub-$5,000 region per troy ounce on the back of the persistent move higher in the Greenback. The precious metal’s decline is also underpinned by the modest uptick in US Treasury yields across the spectrum.

RBNZ set to pause interest-rate easing cycle as new Governor Breman faces firm inflation

RBNZ set to pause interest-rate easing cycle as new Governor Breman faces firm inflation

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand remains on track to maintain the Official Cash Rate at 2.25% after concluding its first monetary policy meeting of this year on Wednesday.

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

In the UK, the latest jobs report made for difficult reading. Nonetheless, this represents yet another reminder for the Bank of England that they need to act swiftly given the collapse in inflation expected over the coming months. 

Ripple slides to $1.45 as downside risks surge

Ripple slides to $1.45 as downside risks surge

Ripple edges lower at the time of writing on Tuesday, from the daily open of $1.48, as headwinds persist across the crypto market. A short-term support is emerging at $1.45, but a buildup of bearish positions could further weaken the derivatives market and prolong the correction.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers