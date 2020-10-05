EUR/USD Price Analysis: Weekly chart indicator turns bearish for first since May

- EUR/USD's weekly MACD shows a bullish-to-bearish trend change.
- While the pair bounced last week, it is not out of the woods yet.
EUR/USD jumped 0.74% last week, trimming the previous week's 1.77% decline.
However, the currency pair is not out of the woods yet, as a widely-tracked longer duration technical indicator has flipped bearish for the first time since May.
The MACD histogram, an indicator used to identify trend changes and trend strength, has crossed below zero for the first time in six months, indicating a bearish reversal.
The 5- and 10-week simple moving averages have also produced a bearish crossover.
As such, a re-test of the recent low of 1.1612 cannot be ruled out. A violation there would expose 1.1495 (March 9 high).
On the higher side, the 50-day SMA at 1.18 is the level to beat for the bulls, followed by 1.1918 (Sept. 10 high). The pair is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at 1.1720.
Weekly chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.172
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.1717
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1766
|Daily SMA50
|1.1802
|Daily SMA100
|1.1525
|Daily SMA200
|1.1252
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.175
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1696
|Previous Weekly High
|1.177
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1615
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2011
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1717
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.173
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1692
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1666
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1637
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1746
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1776
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1801
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
