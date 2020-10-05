EUR/USD Price Analysis: Weekly chart indicator turns bearish for first since May

  • EUR/USD's weekly MACD shows a bullish-to-bearish trend change. 
  • While the pair bounced last week, it is not out of the woods yet. 

EUR/USD jumped 0.74% last week, trimming the previous week's 1.77% decline. 

However, the currency pair is not out of the woods yet, as a widely-tracked longer duration technical indicator has flipped bearish for the first time since May. 

The MACD histogram, an indicator used to identify trend changes and trend strength, has crossed below zero for the first time in six months, indicating a bearish reversal. 

The 5- and 10-week simple moving averages have also produced a bearish crossover. 

As such, a re-test of the recent low of 1.1612 cannot be ruled out. A violation there would expose 1.1495 (March 9 high). 

On the higher side, the 50-day SMA at 1.18 is the level to beat for the bulls, followed by 1.1918 (Sept. 10 high). The pair is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at 1.1720.

Weekly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.172
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.1717
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1766
Daily SMA50 1.1802
Daily SMA100 1.1525
Daily SMA200 1.1252
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.175
Previous Daily Low 1.1696
Previous Weekly High 1.177
Previous Weekly Low 1.1615
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1717
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.173
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1692
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1666
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1637
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1746
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1776
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1801

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

