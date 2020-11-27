EUR/USD Price Analysis: Thursday's high is the key resistance

EUR/USD created a Doji candle on Thursday, indicating indecision.

A close above Thursday's high would revive the bullish bias.

EUR/USD is currently sidelined near 1.1914, having created the indecisive Doji candle on Thursday.

The Doji comprises long upper wicks and a small body, implying indecision in the market place. Thursday's Doji has neutralized the immediate bullish setup and made Friday's close pivotal.

A close above the Doji candle's high of 1.1914 would mean the period of indecision has ended with a bull victory and allow a continuation of the rally from weekly lows near 1.18.

Alternatively, acceptance under Thursday's low of 1.1885 would confirm a bearish Doji reversal pattern and expose deeper support levels.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish above 1.1841

Technical levels