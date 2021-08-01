EUR/USD Price Analysis: Portrays bearish set-up on D1 below 1.1900

- EUR/USD pulls back from monthly top, struggles to extend biggest weekly gains since May.
- Bearish cross, spinning top need validation from MACD.
- 1.1920 becomes the key hurdle to the north, bears may eye for July low ahead of yearly bottom.
EUR/USD edges lower around 1.1870 amid a quiet start to the week’s Asian session trading on Monday. The major currency pair snapped a four-day uptrend on Friday, posting the bearish spinning top candlestick.
The candle formation also gains support from a bearish cross of the 200-day EMA over 50-day EMA, suggesting further weakness of the quote. However, MACD flashes bullish signals and hence the pair bears are waiting for a clear signal.
As 1.1830 offers immediate support to the quote, a downside break of which will direct EUR/USD towards the previous month’s low near 1.1750 and firm-up bearish bias.
Following that, the yearly low near 1.1700 and November 2020 bottom surrounding 1.1600 will be in focus.
Alternatively, a confluence of the stated EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-May upside near 1.1920 will shrug off the bearish signals and pushing the EUR/USD prices towards late June’s swing high surrounding 1.1975.
It should be noted, however, that a clear upside break of 1.1975 needs validation from March’s top and May’s low around 1.1990, as well as the 1.2000 psychological magnet to convince the pair buyers.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1866
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.1872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1821
|Daily SMA50
|1.1966
|Daily SMA100
|1.1973
|Daily SMA200
|1.2008
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1909
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1852
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1909
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1764
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1873
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1887
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1846
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.182
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1789
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1903
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1935
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.196
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
