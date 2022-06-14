- The shared currency is down almost 1% in the week.
- A risk-off market mood caused a bloodbath in equities, but the Asian stocks are poised for a higher open.
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: The pair would remain range-bound ahead of June’s Fed meeting.
The EUR/USD tanks for the third straight day as traders prepare for an aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve, with Wall Street’s expecting a 75 bps increase to the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) on Wednesday. The aforementioned shifted sentiment sour since late Monday and has carried on. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0420, set to range-bound ahead of the FOMC’s monetary policy decision.
Sentiment remains negative. US equities finished with hefty losses, while Asian stocks are set to open higher. US Treasury yields spiked, led by the US 10-year benchmark note coupon at 11-year highs above 3.49%, as bets that the Federal Reserve would hike more than 50 bps. The greenback followed suit and is rising, as depicted by the US Dollar Index, up 0.26%, at 105.477.
During the Tuesday trading session, the EUR/USD opened near the session’s lows around 1.0406 and edged higher as a reaction to German inflation data, printing a daily high around 1.0485. However, the EUR/USD erased those losses and settled near 1.0415.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the EUR/USD is still downward pressured. Last Friday’s dip below the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.0687 exacerbated the downtrend since the major dropped almost 300 pips. Despite the size of the move, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 35.88 still has some room to spare before reaching oversold readings.
The EUR/USD in the near term would remain trapped in the 1.0400-1.0490 range, as it usually happens, ahead of the FOMC’s monetary policy meeting. Nevertheless, some levels could be tested into the FOMC meeting and after the decision is revealed. Upwards, the EUR/USD’s first resistance would be the daily pivot point at 1.0432. Break above would expose the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA) at 1.0443, followed by the R1 pivot point at 1.0468 and the June 14 high at 1.0484. On the flip side, the EUR/USD first support would be 1.0400. A breach of the latter would expose the S1 daily pivot at 1.0379, followed by the May 13 daily low at 1.0348.
Key Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0420
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0409
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0651
|Daily SMA50
|1.0668
|Daily SMA100
|1.0917
|Daily SMA200
|1.1196
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.052
|Previous Daily Low
|1.04
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0506
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0446
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0474
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0366
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0323
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0246
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0486
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0563
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0606
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sees a minor rebound from 0.6850 ahead of Fed’s policy
The AUD/USD pair has witnessed some bids around 0.6850 as the US dollar index (DXY) has entered into a pullback phase after an upside move. The asset displayed a steep fall on Tuesday after slipping below the critical support of 0.6911.
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0400 as Federal Reserve’s decision looms
The EUR/USD pair retreated from an intraday high of 1.0484 to end the day unchanged just above the 1.0400 figure. Wall Street maintains the red amid fears the US central bank will step up aggressive quantitative easing.
Gold pauses above $1,800, downside looks likely ahead of Fed
Gold price is displaying a minor pause above the psychological support of $1,800.00 after a perpendicular fall. The market participants have dumped the precious metal on expectations of an interest rate hike above 50 bps figure this time.
MATIC price falls “penny from Eiffel” style and won't stop until this level is reached
Polygon Network's MATIC price shows "continuation of trend" like signals on higher time frames. MATIC price is this week's heartbreaker amongst the digital currencies, as the layer 2 token shows no remorse. The bearish downtrend has been violent.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!