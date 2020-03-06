EUR/USD Price Analysis: Off 7-month highs after bullish daily close

EUR/USD printed a bullish daily close above the March 3 high on Thursday.

A key indicator is reporting overbought conditions, but the bulls remain undeterred.

EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1223, representing marginal losses on the day, having hit a high of 1.1245 during the overnight trade. That was the highest level since Aug. 6, 2019.

Bullish setup on D1

The pair jumped 0.93% on Thursday and closed well above the March 3 high of 1.1213, establishing a fresh bullish higher high on the daily chart.

Thursday's gain also validated the single currency's defense of the all-important 200-day average at 1.11 observed on Wednesday and signaled a continuation of the rally from February's low of 1.0778.

The 14-day relative strength index has crossed into overbought territory above 70. The price chart, however, is showing no signs of buyer exhaustion.

All in all, the doors remain open for EUR/USD to extend gains toward the next major resistance lined up near 1.1282 (July 19, 2019 high).

A close under 1.1095 (Wednesday's low) is needed to invalidate the bullish setup. That level could be breached if the global equities pick up a strong bid and post solid gains for consecutive days, weakening the haven demand for the EUR.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.1222 Today Daily Change -0.0006 Today Daily Change % -0.05 Today daily open 1.1228 Trends Daily SMA20 1.0937 Daily SMA50 1.1036 Daily SMA100 1.1061 Daily SMA200 1.11 Levels Previous Daily High 1.123 Previous Daily Low 1.112 Previous Weekly High 1.1053 Previous Weekly Low 1.0805 Previous Monthly High 1.1089 Previous Monthly Low 1.0778 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1188 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1162 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1155 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1082 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1045 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1266 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1303 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1376



