EUR/USD Price Analysis: Narrowing price range on the hourly chart

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

  • EUr/USD prints lower highs and higher lows on the hourly chart. 
  • Daily chart indicators favor a downside break of the hourly chart triangle pattern.

EUR/USD is consolidating in a symmetrical triangle pattern on the hourly chart. 

A move above the upper end of the triangle, currently at 1.1842, would confirm the triangle breakout and open the doors to resistance at 1.1833. 

Alternatively, a range breakdown, if confirmed with a move below 1.1805, would imply a continuation of the drop from the Aug. 18 high of 1.1966 and yield a deeper pullback to 1.1711 (Aug.12 low). 

The 14-day relative strength index has dived out of an ascending trendline, representing an uptrend from March lows. The slow stochastic indicator is also signaling bearish conditions with a below-50 print. 

As such, the hourly chart symmetrical triangle is more likely to be breached to the downside. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1835
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.1834
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1817
Daily SMA50 1.1543
Daily SMA100 1.1264
Daily SMA200 1.1152
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1844
Previous Daily Low 1.1784
Previous Weekly High 1.1966
Previous Weekly Low 1.1754
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1185
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1821
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1807
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1798
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1761
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1739
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1857
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.188
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1917

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

