EUR/USD Price Analysis: Looks capped by 1.0885/1.0900

EUR/USD remains under pressure in the 1.0800 neighbourhood.

Interim hurdle emerges at the resistance line at 1.0885.

EUR/USD is prolonging the consolidative note in the lower end of the monthly range at the beginning of this week.

While further consolidation looks likely in the very near-term, a move lower to test monthly lows in the 1.0770/65 band remains well on the table in the short-term horizon.

On the upside, occasional bullish attempt should meet an interim barrier at the short-term resistance line at 1.0885 ahead of last week’s tops in levels just shy of 1.0900 the figure.

EUR/USD daily chart