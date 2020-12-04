EUR/USD Price Analysis: Hovers near 1.2150, Thursday's candle suggests scope for minor pullback

EUR/USD's daily chart shows signs of uptrend fatigue.

A pullback to short-term SMA support could be seen.

EUR/USD is trading near 1.2150 in Asia, representing a more than 1.5% gain for the week.

While the pair ticked higher for the third straight day on Thursday, it created a candle with a long upper wick – a sign of uptrend fatigue – validating the above-70 or overbought signal on the 14-day Relative Strength Index.

As such, a pullback to the ascending 5- day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located at 1.2078, could be in the offing. A violation there would expose the 10-day SMA at 1.991. A close below 1.20 would weaken the immediate bullish case.

On the higher side, resistance is seen at 1.2175 (Thursday's high) and 1.22 (psychological level).

Daily chart

Trend: Pullback likely

Technical levels