EUR/USD Price Analysis: Hovers near 1.2150, Thursday's candle suggests scope for minor pullback

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD's daily chart shows signs of uptrend fatigue. 
  • A pullback to short-term SMA support could be seen. 

EUR/USD is trading near 1.2150 in Asia, representing a more than 1.5% gain for the week. 

While the pair ticked higher for the third straight day on Thursday, it created a candle with a long upper wick – a sign of uptrend fatigue – validating the above-70 or overbought signal on the 14-day Relative Strength Index. 

As such, a pullback to the ascending 5- day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located at 1.2078, could be in the offing. A violation there would expose the 10-day SMA at 1.991. A close below 1.20 would weaken the immediate bullish case. 

On the higher side, resistance is seen at 1.2175 (Thursday's high) and 1.22 (psychological level). 

Daily chart

Trend: Pullback likely

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.215
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.2146
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.19
Daily SMA50 1.181
Daily SMA100 1.1796
Daily SMA200 1.1428
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2175
Previous Daily Low 1.2101
Previous Weekly High 1.1963
Previous Weekly Low 1.18
Previous Monthly High 1.2003
Previous Monthly Low 1.1603
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2147
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2129
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2106
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2067
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2033
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.218
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2214
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2253

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD leaps toward 1.35 on fresh Brexit hopes

GBP/USD leaps toward 1.35 on fresh Brexit hopes

GBP/USD is jumping toward 1.35 after an EU official says a deal is imminent and may conclude over the weekend. Earlier, sterling struggled amid downbeat headlines. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD clings to 1.2150 amid cooler market mood, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

EUR/USD clings to 1.2150 amid cooler market mood, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

EUR/USD is trading off the 32-month highs amid bumps in US stimulus and vaccine distribution. Markets await the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 469,000, lower than beforehand. 

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD holds steady near two-week tops, just below $1845 level

XAU/USD holds steady near two-week tops, just below $1845 level

The precious metal built on this week's goodish rebound from the $1764 region, or five-month lows and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.

Gold news

Forex Today: Dollar bounces amid vaccine, stimulus concerns ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

Forex Today: Dollar bounces amid vaccine, stimulus concerns ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

Markets are mixed and the dollar is off Thursday's lows as traders await the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. Brexit acrimony is weighing on the pound. Oil and the loonie are rising following an OPEC+ deal and ahead of Canada's jobs report.

Read more

Extra week of Black Friday!

Extra week of Black Friday!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures