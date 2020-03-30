EUR/USD Price Analysis: Hovers near 1.11, potential bull flag on intraday chart

- EUR/USD is forming a bull flag on the 15-minute chart.
- A move above 1.1140 is needed to confirm a breakout.
EUR/USD is struggling to keep gains above 1.11 in Asia with the US dollar attracting haven bids amid increasing coronavirus fears in the US and across Europe.
So far in Asia, the pair has lacked a clear directional bias and has traded in both directions to hit a high and low of 1.1145 and 1.1089.
The rally from the March 23 low of 1.0636 would resume if the spot takes out resistance near 1.1140, confirming a bull flag on the 15-minute chart. A flag breakout is a continuation pattern, which usually accelerates the preceding upward move.
However, if the flag ends with a downside break, a bearish reversal would be confirmed and could bring a deeper decline toward1.10.
15-minute chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.11
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.114
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1066
|Daily SMA50
|1.1
|Daily SMA100
|1.1049
|Daily SMA200
|1.1082
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1147
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0953
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1147
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0636
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1073
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1027
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1013
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0886
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.082
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1207
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1401
