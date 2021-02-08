EUR/USD Price Analysis: Friday's outside day candle has neutralized the immediate bearish view

EUR/USD jumped 0.73% on Friday, engulfing the preceding day's high and low and forming a bullish outside day candle on the daily chart.

If appearing after a prolonged or notable sell-off, the bullish outside day is considered an early warning of a reversal higher. However, the trend change is confirmed if the follow-through is positive, that is, an asset ends the following day above the outside day's high.

In other words, the pair needs to end Monday above Friday's high of 1.2050 to confirm a bearish-to-bullish trend change. The immediate bias is neutral, with the pair trading near 1.2045.

A close under Friday's low of 1.1952 would imply a continuation of the sell-off from the high of 1.2349.

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2044
Today Daily Change -5
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 1.2049
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2111
Daily SMA50 1.2153
Daily SMA100 1.1967
Daily SMA200 1.1702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.205
Previous Daily Low 1.1952
Previous Weekly High 1.2138
Previous Weekly Low 1.1952
Previous Monthly High 1.235
Previous Monthly Low 1.2054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2013
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.199
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1984
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1919
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1887
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2082
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2115
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.218

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

