EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eyes two-month high at 1.0200 amid hawkish ECB bets

- The shared currency bulls have shifted into a positive trajectory after climbing above parity.
- Investors are underpinning the euro bulls as hawkish ECB bets soar.
- Advancing 20-EMA adds to the upside filters.
The EUR/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves in a narrow range of 1.0073-1.0088 in the early Asian session. The asset has turned sideways after a perpendicular rally as positive market sentiment improved demand for risk-perceived currencies.
The major is expected to remain in the grip of bulls ahead of the interest rate decision by the European Central Bank (ECB). As per the projections, ECB President Christine Lagarde may announce a rate hike by 75 basis points (bps).
The US dollar index (DXY) plunged further on Wednesday to near 109.60 as the appeal for safe-haven assets trimmed dramatically. Also, the alpha generated by 10-year US government bonds plummeted to 4%.
On a four-hour scale, the shared currency bulls have strengthened after shifting their business above the horizontal support placed around October highs at parity, which has become a support now. Now, the euro bulls are eyeing to smash a two-month high at 1.0200 ahead.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9950 is aiming higher, which adds to the upside filters.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates more upside ahead.
A minor corrective move to near September 20 high at 1.0051 will be a bargain buy for the market participants. This will send the asset firmly towards August 3 low at 1.0123, followed by a two-month high at 1.0200.
On the flip side, the greenback bulls will grab attention if the asset drops below October 25 low at 0.9848. It may drag the asset toward October 20 low at 0.9755 and Friday’s low at 0.9705.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0079
|Today Daily Change
|0.0114
|Today Daily Change %
|1.14
|Today daily open
|0.9965
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9807
|Daily SMA50
|0.9895
|Daily SMA100
|1.0101
|Daily SMA200
|1.0524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9977
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9848
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9876
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9705
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9928
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9897
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9883
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9801
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9754
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0012
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0059
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.014
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD juggles below 0.6500 ahead of US GDP, risk-on impulse still solid
The AUD/USD pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a narrow range of 0.6484-0.6500in the early Asian session as investors are awaiting the release of the US GDP data for fresh stimulus. The US GDP may report a growth of 2.4% vs. a de-growth of 0.6%.
EUR/USD eyes two-month high at 1.0200 amid hawkish ECB bets
The EUR/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves in a narrow range of 1.0073-1.0088 in the early Asian session. The asset has turned sideways after a perpendicular rally as positive market sentiment improved demand for risk-perceived currencies.
Gold displays lackluster performance above $1,660 ahead of US GDP data
Gold price has turned sideways around $1,665.00 in the early Tokyo session as investors are awaiting the release of the US GDP data. The precious metal witnessed a gradual decline in the late New York session after failing to sustain above $1,670.00.
What to expect after the 15% spike from Solana price
Solana price has rallied 15% during the final week of October. A Fibonacci retracement tool shows the current consolidation as shallow while the volume remains low, hinting that the uptrend will continue. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $28.25.
US Q3 GDP Preview: Dollar bears to retain control on weak GDP print Premium
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its first estimate of the third-quarter GDP on Thursday. Markets forecast the US economy to expand at an annualized rate of 2.4% following the 0.6% contraction recorded in the second quarter.