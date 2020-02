EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro suffers the worst weekly decline since November 2019

EUR/USD registers its worst weekly decline in three months.

Downside targets can be located near the 1.0912 and 1.0877 levels.

EUR/USD weekly chart

EUR/USD is trading below its main weekly simple moving averages (SMAs) suggesting a bearish bias in the long term. The euro had its worst weekly decline since November 2019.

EUR/USD daily chart

The euro is trading in a weak downtrend below the main simple moving averages (SMAs) as the spot is melting to levels not seen since October 2019. This Friday the Non-farm payrolls revealed that the US added 225K jobs vs. 160K forecast by analysts.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

EUR/USD is trading in a downward channel below its main SMAs while sellers are looking for a break below the 1.0930 support. As the spot stays under strong selling pressure, a break below the above-mentioned level is likely to lead to further declines towards the 1.0912 and 1.0877 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator . Resistances are seen near 1.0964, 1.0980 and the 1.1000 figure.

Resistance: 1.0964, 1.0980, 1.1000

Support: 1.0930, 1.0912, 1.0877

Additional key levels