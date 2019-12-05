EUR/USD price analysis: Euro rolling into Asia pressuring the 1.1103 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD has been grinding up slowly throughout the entire Thursday trading session. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.1103 resistance. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, since the start of December, the market is spiking up to the 1.1103 resistance.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is painfully challenging the 1.1103 resistance. Even though the spot is moving in slow motion, the buyers are in charge for the time being. A break of 1.1103 could lead to the 1.1138 level, where some resistance can be expected. Further up lie the 1.1161/78 resistance zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
     

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The euro continues to grind up while trading above the main SMAs. Support can be seen at the 1.1063, 1.1040 and 1.1011 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1105
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1.1079
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.104
Daily SMA50 1.1047
Daily SMA100 1.1071
Daily SMA200 1.1161
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1116
Previous Daily Low 1.1066
Previous Weekly High 1.1034
Previous Weekly Low 1.0981
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1086
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1097
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1059
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1038
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1009
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1108
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1137
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1158

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

