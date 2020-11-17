EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro makes a move toward Monday's high

EUR/USD's daily chart shows signs of indecision in the market.

A move above Monday's high is needed to revive the bullish bias.

EUR/USD is currently bid and closing on Monday's high of 1.1869.

Acceptance above that level would invalidate the indecision signal by long wicks attached to Monday's candle and imply a continuation of the recovery rally from the Nov. 11 low of 1.1745 toward the Nov. 9 high of 1.1920.

Alternatively, a move below Monday's low of 1.1814 would imply an end of the bounce from the Nov. 11 low and shift risk in favor of a re-test of 1.1745. A violation there would expose the Nov. 4 low of 1.1602.

The immediate bias would remain neutral as long as the pair is stuck within Monday's trading range of 1.1814-1.1869.

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels