EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro looks south with Gravestone Doji on D1

- EUR/USD trades lower in Asia, as dollar gains on risk-off.
- Thursday's bearish candlestick pattern favors a deeper decline.
EUR/USD is losing altitude in Friday's Asian session, having formed a "Gravestone Doji" – bearish candlestick pattern – on Thursday.
A Gravestone Doji on the daily chart occurs when the bulls fail to keep gains at session highs, and bears end up pushing prices back to the daily opening price. EUR/USD clocked a high of 1.2243 on Thursday but closed flat at 1.2167, implying bull fatigue and warning of an impending reversal lower.
The pair is now trading near 1.2142, representing a 0.2% drop on the day.
The immediate support is seen at 1.2109 (Wednesday's low), which, if breached, would open the doors to 1.2023 (Feb. 17 low). On the higher side, a close above 1.2243 is needed to invalidate the bearish bias.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2142
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.2163
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2097
|Daily SMA50
|1.2153
|Daily SMA100
|1.2023
|Daily SMA200
|1.179
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2243
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2156
|Previous Weekly High
|1.217
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2023
|Previous Monthly High
|1.235
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2189
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.221
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2132
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2045
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2306
