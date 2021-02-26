EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro looks south with Gravestone Doji on D1

EUR/USD trades lower in Asia, as dollar gains on risk-off.

Thursday's bearish candlestick pattern favors a deeper decline.

EUR/USD is losing altitude in Friday's Asian session, having formed a "Gravestone Doji" – bearish candlestick pattern – on Thursday.

A Gravestone Doji on the daily chart occurs when the bulls fail to keep gains at session highs, and bears end up pushing prices back to the daily opening price. EUR/USD clocked a high of 1.2243 on Thursday but closed flat at 1.2167, implying bull fatigue and warning of an impending reversal lower.

The pair is now trading near 1.2142, representing a 0.2% drop on the day.

The immediate support is seen at 1.2109 (Wednesday's low), which, if breached, would open the doors to 1.2023 (Feb. 17 low). On the higher side, a close above 1.2243 is needed to invalidate the bearish bias.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels