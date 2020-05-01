EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro ends the week near one-month high flirting with 1.1000 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is on a bull run as the market hits the 1.1000 on an intraday basis. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.1010 resistance.  
 

EUR/USD weekly chart 

 
Euro/Dollar is trading in a downtrend below its main SMAs on the weekly chart. However this EUR/USD turned higher and challenged the 1.1000 figure but didn’t close above it. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD broke to one month high while trading above the main SMAs on the four chart suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. The market gathered significant strength and a continuation up to the 1.1100 level can be on the cards. On the flip side, retracements down can find support near the 1.0925 and 1.0885 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.1010, 1.1045, 1.1100
Support: 1.0925, 1.0885, 1.0850
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.098
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1.0954
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0867
Daily SMA50 1.0961
Daily SMA100 1.1008
Daily SMA200 1.1037
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0973
Previous Daily Low 1.0835
Previous Weekly High 1.0897
Previous Weekly Low 1.0727
Previous Monthly High 1.1039
Previous Monthly Low 1.0727
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.092
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0888
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0868
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0783
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.073
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1006
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1059
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1144

 

 

