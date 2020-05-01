EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro ends the week near one-month high flirting with 1.1000 figure

EUR/USD is on a bull run as the market hits the 1.1000 on an intraday basis.

The level to beat for bulls is the 1.1010 resistance.

EUR/USD weekly chart

Euro/Dollar is trading in a downtrend below its main SMAs on the weekly chart. However this EUR/USD turned higher and challenged the 1.1000 figure but didn’t close above it.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

EUR/USD broke to one month high while trading above the main SMAs on the four chart suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. The market gathered significant strength and a continuation up to the 1.1100 level can be on the cards. On the flip side, retracements down can find support near the 1.0925 and 1.0885 levels.

Resistance: 1.1010, 1.1045, 1.1100

Support: 1.0925, 1.0885, 1.0850

