EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro easing from multi-month tops, approaching 1.1300 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is losing steam while correcting down from the 2020 tops.
  • A deeper correction down cannot be ruled out.
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is currently retracing and erasing last Friday’s surge while spanning about 200 pips in a single session, which is rather unusual.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is retracing down from the 2020 highs while trading well above its main SMAs. Bulls probably see this as a buying opportunity and the market might find some support near the 1.1288, 1.1230 and 1.1171 levels according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. On the flip side, resistance is seen near 1.1360, 1.1418 and 1.1441 levels.  
 
 
Resistance: 1.1360, 1.1418, 1.1441
Support: 1.1288, 1.1230, 1.1171
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.131
Today Daily Change -0.0141
Today Daily Change % -1.23
Today daily open 1.1451
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0982
Daily SMA50 1.1044
Daily SMA100 1.1065
Daily SMA200 1.1102
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1497
Previous Daily Low 1.1285
Previous Weekly High 1.1355
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1416
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1366
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1325
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1199
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1114
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1537
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1623
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1749

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

