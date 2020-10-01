EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro confirms the biggest quarterly gain since Q2, 2017

EUR/USD closed the third quarter with a 4.3% gain.

Euro remains suck in a decade-long descending channel.

EUR/USD ended the third quarter with 4.3% gains, the biggest single quarter percentage gain since the April to June period of 2017 when the currency pair rose by 7.14%.

However, despite the impressive quarterly gain, the pair is still trapped in a decade-long bearish channel.

A break above 1.19 is needed to confirm a long-term bullish breakout and allow a re-test of the February 2018 high of 1.2556.

On the downside, the September low of 1.1612 is the level to defend for the bulls. A violation there would shift risk in favor of a drop to the former hurdle-turned-support at 1.1495 (March high).

The pair is currently trading at 1.1725.

3-month chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels