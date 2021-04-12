EUR/USD Price Analysis: Challenges support near 23.6% Fibo, approaches 1.1870

- EUR/USD remains vulnerable near the ascending trendline on the 4H chart.
- A potential breakout points to more downside towards the 23.6% Fibo. retracement.
- The receding momentum oscillator helps bears to take control of the price.
The EUR/USD pair flirts with daily lows near the 1.1885 region in early Europe. The pair failed in its efforts to crawl back above the 1.1900 key psychological mark.
At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1890, down 0.07% on the day.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
On the four-hourly chart, the EUR/USD pair has been taking support near the ascending trendline from the monthly lows of 1.1704.
The pair is on the verge of a deeper correction if it falls below the 20-hour simple moving average (SMA), which would push the prices towards the 23.6% Fibo. retracement level near 1.1870. Next, the bears will keep their eyes on the 1.1840 level, a 38.2% Fibo. retracement zone.
The receding Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentous oscillator with a bearish crossover, is confirming a negative bias.
On moving below, the bears could confide near the 1.1820 horizontal support area. On the flip side, if prices move beyond the 1.1900 mark with conviction, then it would meet its first hurdle near the 1.1930 horizontal resistance zone.
Indicating reversal of the previous trend, the prices would love to kiss the 1.1950, a horizontal resistance level. Further north, the March 18 high at 1.1980, could be tested.
EUR/USD: Additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1890
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.1904
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1845
|Daily SMA50
|1.197
|Daily SMA100
|1.2055
|Daily SMA200
|1.1897
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.192
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1867
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1927
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1887
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1874
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1844
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.182
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.195
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.198
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.1900 mark
A combination of factors failed to provide any meaningful impetus to EUR/USD on Monday. A softer risk tone, Powell’s upbeat comments extended some support to the greenback. Panetta's remarks over the weekend kept the euro bulls on the defensive and capped gains.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3700 mark amid stronger USD, risk-off mood
The GBP/USD pair is trading on the back foot below 1.3700 in the Asian trading session. The pair expects to continue with the previous week’s negative tone where it fell from the weekly highs of 1.3915 and touched the weekly lows of 1.3671.
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.1900 mark
A combination of factors failed to provide any meaningful impetus to EUR/USD on Monday. A softer risk tone, Powell’s upbeat comments extended some support to the greenback. Panetta's remarks over the weekend kept the euro bulls on the defensive and capped gains.
Dogecoin pauses before continuing 35% ascent
Dogecoin breached an ascending triangle pattern on April 11, triggering a bull run. DOGE spiked nearly 17% in a single candle on the 12-hour chart hitting $0.080. Now, a retracement to the immediate support level at $0.071 seems likely before it starts to climb again.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.