EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need to keep gains above 1.1920

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD trades at the highest point in nearly three months. 
  • Acceptance above 101920 will likely invite stronger buying pressure.

EUR/USD is currently trading near Wednesday's high of 1.1928, the highest level since Sept. 1. 

The pair needs to establish a foothold above the horizontal resistance of 1.1920 – euro turned lower from that level on Nov. 9. 

That would cement the bullish view put forward by the descending triangle breakdown confirmed earlier this month and open the doors for a re-test of 1.2011 (Sept. 1 high). 

A failure to hold above 1.1920 could yield a pullback to the ascending 10-day Simple Moving Average, currently at 1.1870. The pair clocked a high of 1.1928 on Wednesday but closed under 1.1920. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1928
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.1924
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1804
Daily SMA50 1.1778
Daily SMA100 1.1756
Daily SMA200 1.1394
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.193
Previous Daily Low 1.1882
Previous Weekly High 1.1894
Previous Weekly Low 1.1814
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1911
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1894
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1864
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1846
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1942
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.196
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1989

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

