EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls await a move beyond 1.1015 before placing fresh bets

- EUR/USD continues to draw support from the divergent ECB-Fed policy outlook.
- The technical setup favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
- Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.1015 area will reaffirm the positive bias.
The EUR/USD pair trades with a positive bias for the fifth day in a row on Friday and is currently placed just below the 1.1000 psychological mark, or a two-week high touched the previous day.
The shared currency continues to draw support from the fact that the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday reaffirmed the need to hold interest rates higher for longer. In contrast, the Federal Reserve (Fed) indicated that rate cuts are likely next year and drag the US Dollar (USD) to over a four-month low during the Asian session, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, spot prices showed some resilience below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) earlier this week. A subsequent rally of over 25 pips from the 1.0740 region, or a near one-month low favours bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory and validate the near-term constructive outlook for the EUR/USD pair.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 1.1015 area, or a multi-month peak touched in November, before positioning for any further gains. The EUR/USD pair might then accelerate the momentum towards the 1.1065 region (August monthly top) before aiming to reclaim the 1.1100 mark and test the next relevant hurdle near the mid-1.1100s (July 27 high).
On the flip side, the 1.0945 region now seems to protect the immediate downside, below which the EUR/USD pair could slide back to test sub-1.0900 levels. Some follow-through buying will negate the positive outlook and drag spot prices to the 200-day SMA support, currently near the 1.0830-1.0825 area. The subsequent fall below the 1.0800 mark could expose the 100-day SMA, around the 1.0755 zone.
EUR/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0998
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.0993
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0878
|Daily SMA50
|1.0733
|Daily SMA100
|1.0756
|Daily SMA200
|1.0828
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1009
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0872
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0895
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0724
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0517
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0957
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0924
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0907
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0821
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.077
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1044
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1095
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1181
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls await a move beyond 1.1015 before placing fresh bets
EUR/USD continues to draw support from the divergent ECB-Fed policy outlook. The technical setup favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.1015 area will reaffirm the positive bias.
GBP/USD remains calm near 1.2770 ahead of UK, US PMI data
GBP/USD grapples to continue its winning streak that began on Monday, trading around 1.2770 during the Asian hours on Friday. The GBP/USD pair receives a boost from the hawkish stance of the Bank of England (BoE).
Gold's remains confined in a narrow trading band below weekly high touched on Thursday
Gold price is seen consolidating its weekly gains registered over the past two days. Rebounding US bond yields and a positive risk tone act as a headwind for the metal. The Fed’s dovish tilt, along with sustained USD selling, continue to lend support.
Dogecoin price eyes a quick 8% move as meme coin fever grips investors
Dogecoin price trades at $0.0977, but is poised to move higher as many investors are attracted to the gains of meme coins. Currently, Bonk Inu, a Solana-based meme coin, is the hype as the dog-themed crypto has rallied 183% in under 30 hours. As a result of the massive gains noted in BONK, DOGE could kickstart a quick uptrend.
Have markets reached a peak? Probably not yet
The Fed expectedly kept the key rate at the highest level in 22 years in the 5.25%-5.50% range but kicked off a powerful rally in equities and dollar sell-off with a dramatic change in rhetoric. Despite the tight monetary conditions, it gave key indices fuel for a rally.