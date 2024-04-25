EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls are not out of the woods, despite reclaiming 1.0700

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • EUR/USD rises due to US GDP shortfall and elevated inflation data.
  • Technical resistance near 50 and 200-day MAs at 1.0805/07; 100-DMA at 1.0848 next hurdle.
  • Downside below 1.0694 could retest year's low at 1.0601, possibly extending to 1.0516.

On Thursday, the Euro rose against the US Dollar after US economic data portrayed the economy as weaker than expected. At the same time, the inflation figure prompted investors to price out the Federal Reserve's rate cuts in 2024. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD trades at 1.0729, up by 0.29%.

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

From a technical standpoint, the EUR/USD remains bearishly biased, but in the short term, it could test the confluence of the 50 and 200-day moving averages (DMAs) at 1.0805/07. If buyers clear that stir resistance, buyers must crack the 100-DMA at 1.0848. Subsequent gains are seen above that level, with the 1.0900 mark up next.

On the flip side, if EUR/USD sellers drag the spot price below the February 14 low of 1.0694, that would pave the way toward the year-to-date (YTD) low of 1.0601, followed by the November 1, 2023, intermediate support at 1.0516.

EUR/USD Price Action – Daily Chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0729
Today Daily Change 0.0030
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 1.0699
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0735
Daily SMA50 1.0808
Daily SMA100 1.0849
Daily SMA200 1.081
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0714
Previous Daily Low 1.0678
Previous Weekly High 1.069
Previous Weekly Low 1.0601
Previous Monthly High 1.0981
Previous Monthly Low 1.0768
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0692
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.068
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0661
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0643
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0716
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0733
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0752

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remained bid above 0.6500

AUD/USD remained bid above 0.6500

AUD/USD extended further its bullish performance, advancing for the fourth session in a row on Thursday, although a sustainable breakout of the key 200-day SMA at 0.6526 still remain elusive.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD faces a minor resistance near at 1.0750

EUR/USD faces a minor resistance near at 1.0750

EUR/USD quickly left behind Wednesday’s small downtick and resumed its uptrend north of 1.0700 the figure, always on the back of the persistent sell-off in the US Dollar ahead of key PCE data on Friday.

EUR/USD News

Gold holds around $2,330 after dismal US data

Gold holds around $2,330 after dismal US data

Gold fell below $2,320 in the early American session as US yields shot higher after the data showed a significant increase in the US GDP price deflator in Q1. With safe-haven flows dominating the markets, however, XAU/USD reversed its direction and rose above $2,340.

Gold News

Bitcoin price continues to get rejected from $65K resistance as SEC delays decision on spot BTC ETF options

Bitcoin price continues to get rejected from $65K resistance as SEC delays decision on spot BTC ETF options

Bitcoin (BTC) price has markets in disarray, provoking a broader market crash as it slumped to the $62,000 range on Thursday. Meanwhile, reverberations from spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue to influence the market.

Read more

US economy: slower growth with stronger inflation

US economy: slower growth with stronger inflation

The dollar strengthened, and stocks fell after statistical data from the US. The focus was on the preliminary estimate of GDP for the first quarter. Annualised quarterly growth came in at just 1.6%, down from the 2.5% and 3.4% previously forecast.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures