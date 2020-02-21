EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bull divergence of RSI seen on 4H chart

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD's 4-hour chart RSI has produced higher lows pattern.
  • A break above Thursday's high is needed to validate the positive divergence. 

The key indicator has diverged in favor of the bulls, but so far, that has failed to draw bids for the EUR/USD pair. 

The 4-hour chart relative strength index (RSI) has produced consecutive higher lows, contradicting lower lows on price over the last ten days. The bullish divergence often marks the end of the downtrend. As a result, it is widely considered an early warning of a bearish-to-bullish trend change. 

So far, however, we have not seen evidence of fresh chart-driven buying. The spot remains on the defense under 1.08 with the daily chart reporting a bearish continuation pattern – Thursday's bearish engulfing candle reinforced the downward bias. 

As a result, a drop to the psychological support at 1.0750 cannot be ruled out. On the higher side, a move above Thursday's high of 1.0821 would validate the bullish RSI divergence on the 4-hour chart and could yield a stronger corrective bounce to 1.0850.

4-hour chart

Trend: Neutral-to-bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0788
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.079
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0942
Daily SMA50 1.1055
Daily SMA100 1.1061
Daily SMA200 1.1107
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0821
Previous Daily Low 1.0778
Previous Weekly High 1.0958
Previous Weekly Low 1.0827
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0794
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0805
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0771
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0753
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0728
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0815
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.084
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0858

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

