EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bull divergence of RSI seen on 4H chart

- EUR/USD's 4-hour chart RSI has produced higher lows pattern.
- A break above Thursday's high is needed to validate the positive divergence.
The key indicator has diverged in favor of the bulls, but so far, that has failed to draw bids for the EUR/USD pair.
The 4-hour chart relative strength index (RSI) has produced consecutive higher lows, contradicting lower lows on price over the last ten days. The bullish divergence often marks the end of the downtrend. As a result, it is widely considered an early warning of a bearish-to-bullish trend change.
So far, however, we have not seen evidence of fresh chart-driven buying. The spot remains on the defense under 1.08 with the daily chart reporting a bearish continuation pattern – Thursday's bearish engulfing candle reinforced the downward bias.
As a result, a drop to the psychological support at 1.0750 cannot be ruled out. On the higher side, a move above Thursday's high of 1.0821 would validate the bullish RSI divergence on the 4-hour chart and could yield a stronger corrective bounce to 1.0850.
4-hour chart
Trend: Neutral-to-bearish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0788
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.079
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0942
|Daily SMA50
|1.1055
|Daily SMA100
|1.1061
|Daily SMA200
|1.1107
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0821
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0778
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0958
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0827
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0794
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0805
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0771
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0753
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0728
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0815
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.084
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0858
