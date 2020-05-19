EUR/USD Price Analysis: Breaches key hurdle with biggest daily gain since March

EUR/USD's daily chart shows a range breakout and suggests scope for stronger gains.

The key indicator reports bullish conditions, supporting the price breakout.

EUR/USD is looking north, having breached key hurdle with the biggest single-day percentage gain in 7.5 weeks.

The pair jumped 0.91% on Monday on broad-based US dollar selling. A bigger single-day gain was last seen on March 29.

More importantly, Monday's close at 1.0916 marked an upside break of the eight-day trading range of 1.0766-1.0896. The range breakout has opened the doors to the psychological hurdle of 1.10.

Supporting the case for a continued upward move is the above-50 or bullish reading on the 14-day relative strength index. The immediate bullish bias would be invalidated if the spot falls back below Monday's low of 1.08. At press time, EUR/USD is trading at 1.0918.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels