EUR/USD Price Analysis: Braces for a bumpy road to 1.1186

- EUR/USD retreats from weekly resistance line, 200-HMA amid receding bullish bias of MACD.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, three-week-long support line to test short-term bears.
- Monthly horizontal area adds to the upside filters.
EUR/USD remains depressed around 1.1285-80 after a negative start to the week.
The major currency pair’s pullback on Monday could be linked to the U-turn from a one-week-old descending trend line as the MACD fades bullish bias. However, 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of November 24-30 upside restricts the quote’s immediate moves.
In addition to the 1.1280 nearby support, the 61.8% Fibo. level close to 1.1260 and an upward sloping trend line from November 24, close to 1.1245, also challenge the EUR/USD sellers.
Furthermore, a horizontal area comprising multiple lows marked since November 25, near 1.1225, will precede the 1.1200 threshold before directing the pair to the 2021 bottom of 1.1186.
Meanwhile, recovery moves will initially be challenged by the 200-HMA level of 1.1300 before the weekly resistance line, around 1.1305, plays its role.
Even if the EUR/USD prices cross the $1,305 hurdle, it needs to refresh the monthly high, currently around 1.1360, before recalling the bulls.
To sum up, EUR/USD bears keeps reins but have a bumpy road to travel during the key week.
EUR/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1285
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.1284
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1293
|Daily SMA50
|1.1461
|Daily SMA100
|1.1614
|Daily SMA200
|1.1795
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1319
|Previous Daily Low
|1.126
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1355
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1228
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1616
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1283
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1256
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1229
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1197
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1316
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1347
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1375
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD braces for a bumpy road to 1.1186
EUR/USD remains depressed around 1.1285-80 after a negative start to the week. The major currency pair’s pullback on Monday could be linked to the U-turn from a one-week-old descending trend line as the MACD fades bullish bias.
GBP/USD edges higher as greenback loses interest
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3200 during the European trading hours but staged a rebound in the second half of the day. With the dollar struggling to preserve its strength amid falling US T-bond yields, the pair is trading above 1.3250.
Gold: Risk-aversion underpins below $1,800, central banks eyed
Gold grinds higher around $1,786, positing a two-day rebound to Monday’s close of the North American trading session. The yellow metal benefits from cautious sentiment in the market that backed the traditional safe-havens like gold, bonds and yen as the key week begins.
SafeMoon price to print new all-time low as it struggles to stay afloat
SafeMoon price action remains one of the biggest disappointments of 2021. The chart, despite the fundamentals, appears more like a pump-and-dump scheme as opposed to a project worth an investment in. If price action is evidence of investor sentiment, SafeMoon represents a near-zero positive outlook.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?