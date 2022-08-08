- EUR/USD is pressured towards key weekly support.
- The bears are eyeing a downside weekly extension.
The EUR/USD price on the weekly chart has corrected to a 50% mean reversion of the prior weekly sell-off. Last week's sell-off could be the start of the bearish extension
A break of 1.00965 will be important:
EUR/USD, daily chart
On the daily chart, the price has left behind a failed inverse head and shoulders:
However, the bearish bias will only be confirmed at the break of the weekly structure around 1.0010.
EUR/USD H1 chart
From an hourly perspective, the price has corrected 50% of the prior bearish impulse and has started to decelerate into a potential bearish extension for the sessions ahead.
Nevertheless, the M-formation that is developing is a reversion pattern that would be expected to see the price attracted to the neckline again in due course.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Corrective pullback fades around 0.6900, Taiwan, US inflation in focus
AUD/USD struggles to extend the week-start gains as the Aussie traders flirt with the 0.6900 threshold amid a risk-off mood during Monday’s Asian session. The Sino-American tension over Taiwan joins recently hawkish bets over the Fed appear to challenge the pair buyers, due to its risk barometer status.
EUR/USD: Bears moving in across the timeframes
The EUR/USD price on the weekly chart has corrected to a 50% mean reversion of the prior weekly sell-off. Last week's sell-off could be the start of the bearish extension. On the daily chart, the price has left behind a failed inverse head and shoulders.
Gold slides towards $1,750 as Fed, Taiwan concerns favor DXY bulls
Gold price remains pressured near $1,773, down 0.10% intraday, as risk-aversion underpins the US dollar’s safe-haven demand during Monday’s Asian session. Also keeping the greenback buyers hopeful are the recently increased hopes of Fed 0.75% rate hike in September.
Shiba Inu price hints at a 150% upswing, an opportunity too good to pass up
Shiba Inu price has been hovering around a significant barrier for roughly three months with virtually no momentum to move above it. This development might be primed for a strong move but the directional bias remains unknown.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!