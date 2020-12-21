EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears attack 1.2200 as US fiscal stimulus is finally out

- EUR/USD hold lower ground amid stimulus hopes, risk-off mood.
- US policymakers up for conveying aid package details, stop-gap funding.
- Downside break of 50-HMA favor sellers to eye two-week-old support line.
EUR/USD refreshes intraday low to 1.2205, down 0.33% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote extends losses after breaking 50-HMA support. Also favoring the bears are fundamentals suggesting a stronger US dollar.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi conveyed official agreement over the much-awaited coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus while favoring the risks and the US dollar off-late.
Read: US House Speaker Pelosi: Congressional Democrats have reached an agreement...
As a result, EUR/USD prices are declining towards an upward sloping trend line from December 09, at 1.2179 now. Though, the 1.2200 round-figure may offer immediate support.
If at all the bears keep the reins below the stated support line, the 1.2100 threshold and the monthly low near 1.2040 will be on their radars.
Alternatively, 1.2230 can offer immediate resistance ahead of the 50-HMA level around 1.2240.
Even if the corrective recovery crosses 1.2240, if any, the monthly peak surrounding 1.2272 and the 1.2300 round-figure will add barriers to the quote’s upside.
EUR/USD hourly chart
Trend: Further downside likely
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.221
|Today Daily Change
|-36 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29%
|Today daily open
|1.2246
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2073
|Daily SMA50
|1.1902
|Daily SMA100
|1.1852
|Daily SMA200
|1.148
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2272
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2226
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2273
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2116
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2243
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2255
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2224
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2201
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2177
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2295
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2318
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Sell-off extends below 1.3400 amid Brexit woes, new covid strain
The Brexit impasse and a new strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) exacerbate the pain in GBP/USD, as the bears extend Friday’s pullback from the multi-month top. The cable breaches 1.3400 in Monday’s Asian trading, losing over 1% so far.
AUD/USD remains heavy below 0.7600 amid notable USD demand
AUD/USD remains under heavy selling pressure below 0.7600 amid risk-negative headlines from the UK. The Aussie pair corrects further from the highest since the mid-2018 while paying a little heed to the upbeat US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus updates.
Gold: $1,900 tested US stimulus hopes offset Brexit, virus woes
Gold jumps on US stimulus hopes, having tested the $1900 mark. US policymakers eye stop-gap funding for immediate relief while staying ready with the stimulus plan. S&P 500 Futures snap four-day winning streak, eyes on macro for fresh impulse.
New Covid Strain, Brexit trade deadline
After the weekend’s news that London and many other parts of the UK have been plunged into tier 4 lockdowns, that a new Covid strain is rampant in London and the South East, that a growing number of countries are closing their boarders to UK flights ...
Dollar Index Price Analysis: Off 32-month lows, eyes oversold bounce
The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is currently trading near 89.90, having hit a 32-month low of 89.73 on Thursday. The 15-minute and hourly charts show a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart RSI is hovering in oversold territory below 30.