Pound Sterling declines below 1.3450 on Middle East tensions, UK political uncertainty

The GBP/USD pair attracts some sellers to around 1.3420 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) edges higher against the Cable amid escalating tensions in the Middle East after recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend.

The United States (US) and Israel have conducted military strikes across Iran. The action comes after weeks of warning from Washington about Iran's nuclear weapons program and clashes between protesters and the country’s government. US strikes on Iran over the weekend reignited fears that tensions could escalate to wider war in the region. This, in turn, provides some support to safe-haven currencies like the US Dollar (USD) and acts as a headwind for the major pair.

A landmark by-election loss for the Labour Party in Gorton and Denton raises questions about Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership. This, along with the Bank of England (BoE) easing expectations, might contribute to the Pound Sterling’s (GBP) downside in the near term.