US House Speaker Pelosi: Congressional Democrats have reached an agreement...

While confirming market chatters surrounding the US coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi conveyed the agreement over on an emergency coronavirus relief and omnibus package.

The Congress member yet to reveal the details of the much-awaited stimulus.

Congressional Democrats have reached an agreement with Republicans and the White House on an emergency coronavirus relief and omnibus package that delivers urgently needed funds to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people. https://t.co/z9uVKPk9TP — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 21, 2020

S&P 500 Futures jump, US dollar strengthens…

Following the news, S&P 500 Futures not only reversed the early-Asian losses but also marked 0.10% intraday gains. Further, the EUR/USD prices portrayed the US dollar strength while refreshing the day’s low to 1.2208 after the announcement.

It should be noted that the stimulus updates can keep the US dollar positive and back the stocks. However, fears of a no-deal Brexit and the outbreak of a new variant of the COVID-19 may weigh on the risks.

