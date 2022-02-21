EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears approach fortnight-old support near 1.1290

EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, prints four-day downtrend.

Clear break of 200-SMA, ascending trend line from late January favor sellers.

MACD, RSI adds to the bearish bias targeting short-term support line.

One-week-old descending trend line adds to the upside filters.

EUR/USD takes offers around 1.1300, printing a fourth consecutive daily downside during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the major currency pair justifies the market’s rush to risk-safety amid recently high fears concerning the Russia-Ukraine tussles.

That said, the pair’s downside break of the 200-SMA and an upward sloping trend line from January 28 joins bearish MACD signals and descending RSI, not oversold, to keep EUR/USD sellers hopeful.

However, a 13-day-long support line near 1.1290 may test the pair sellers before directing them to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of January-February upside, around 1.1265.

In a case where EUR/USD bears conquer 1.1265 support, 1.1230 and the 1.1200 threshold may act as buffers before directing the quote towards the late January’s bottom surrounding 1.1120.

Alternatively, 200-SMA and the previous support line guards immediate recovery moves of the EUR/USD prices around 1.1345-50.

Also challenging the pair buyers is a descending trend line from January 11, near 1.1375, as well as the 1.1400.

It’s worth noting that the quote’s run-up beyond 1.1400 will challenge the monthly peak of 1.1495.

EUR/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected