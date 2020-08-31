The EUR/USD pair is up this Monday, trading not far below a daily high of 1.1940. The dollar remains weak as is only up against the JPY, which left the doors opened for fresh yearly highs in EUR/USD, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik reports.
Key quotes
“Market players are optimistic amid upbeat Chinese data released at the beginning of the day, alongside news indicating that the country has given a local coronavirus vaccine an emergency approval and started using it.”
“The shared currency remains strong, despite the preliminary estimate of August German inflation missed expectations. The annual reading came in at -0.1%, while the monthly CPI printed at -0.2%. Ahead of Wall Street’s opening, Fed’s vice-chair Clarida is offering a speech, while the country will later publish the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for August, previously at -3.”
“The short-term picture is bullish, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing well above all of its moving averages. The 20 SMA is advancing above the 100 SMA, reflecting the increasing buying interest. Technical indicators, in the meantime, resumed their advances, maintaining their bullish slopes near overbought readings.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades closer to 1.1950 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1950, closer to the highs. The Fed's dovish shift is weighing on the dollar. Preliminary German inflation figures missed expectations and remained below 0%.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3350 amid Brexit and tax worries
GBP/USD is trading above 1.33 but off the 2020 peak as concerns about a break down of Brexit talks and new taxes are weighing on the pound. The greenback is paring some of last week's losses.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1960 level amid risk-on mood
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from the $1976-77 supply zone amid receding safe-haven demand. Upbeat Chinese PMI prints for August boosted the global risk sentiment and undermined the metal.
Ether leads the crypto market
ETH/USD above $400 returns the positive tone to the market. BTC/USD suffers from the $12400 level and does not join the bullish trend. Market sentiment remains too positive and weighs down the upside potential.
WTI climbs to fresh daily highs around mid-$43s
After spending the second half of the previous week under modest bearish pressure, crude oil prices started the new week on a strong footing. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading near $43.50, gaining 1.25% on a daily basis.