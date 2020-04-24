- EUR/USD remains pressured ahead of German IFO Business Expectations data.
- Buyers are likely to stay on the sideline until the EU clarifies the fiscal stimulus package.
The single currency remains under pressure on Friday, keeping EUR/USD in the red near 1.0770 ahead of the closely watched German IFO Expectations released by the CESifo Group.
The readings for German IFO business expectations, climate, and current assessment data will be published at 09:00 and could influence the EUR pairs. Recently released economic data has made it quite clear that Germany's economy is suffering record falls in output due to the coronavirus outbreak. For instance, Germany's IHS Markit’s flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the economy, plunged to a record low of 17.1 in April from 35.0 the previous month, the official data released Thursday showed.
As a result, the focus on Friday will be on the Ifo's forward-looking business expectations reading, which is forecasted to drop to 75 from 79.7. A below-forecast reading will likely bolster the bearish pressure around the shared currency.
Alternatively, gains, if any, on the back of a big beat on data, may be short-lived, as the EuropeanUnion nations are yet to reveal the details of the fiscal stimulus package. The EU leaders, on Thursday, agreed to task the European Commission with revamping the bloc's next budget and devise a macro recovery plan but did not put the stimulus figure.
Post-Ifo data, the common currency's focus would shift to the US Durable Goods data and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for April.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0771
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.0777
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0904
|Daily SMA50
|1.0957
|Daily SMA100
|1.102
|Daily SMA200
|1.1045
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0847
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0756
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0991
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0812
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1497
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0791
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0812
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.074
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0703
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0649
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.083
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0884
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0921
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades close to the lows after EU Summit, amid weak data
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.0750, a new monthly low. The EU Summit failed to agree on a broad recovery package and Gilead's Remdesivir medicine proved inconclusive with curing coronavirus. German IFO Business Climate missed with 74.3 points.
GBP/USD on the back foot amid fall in retail sales
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2350, down on the day. UK Retail Sales dropped by 5.1% in March, worse than expected. The market mood is somewhat damp amid dismal global economic data.
Crypto market is back on track to the moon
The increasing upward pressure blew the first of the critical resistances in the Bitcoin's path to new highs. The price of the BTC/USD pair reached the border of the bullish scenario, but the first attempt failed, and today it moves between crucial technical levels.
WTI: Bulls face exhaustion near $18 after the staggering recovery rally
WTI (June futures on Nymex) has reversed the intraday gains, now shedding nearly 1.50% to trade near $16 mark. The bulls faced exhaustion at $17.95 after witnessing a whopping 60% increase over the last two trading days.
Gold steadily climbs back closer to session tops, around $1730 level
Gold managed to reverse an early dip to the $1721 area and has now moved back closer to the top end of its daily trading range.