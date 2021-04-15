EUR/USD now looks at 1.2010 – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists suggest EUR/USD could trigger further gains if 1.2010 is cleared in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected EUR to strengthen yesterday but we noted that ‘overbought conditions suggest that a sustained rise above 1.1985 is unlikely’. Our view was not wrong as EUR rose to 1.1987 during NY hours before trading sideways for the rest of the session. While conditions remain overbought, the risk is still on the upside. That said, any further advance in EUR is expected to face solid resistance at 1.2010. On the downside, a break of 1.1945 (minor support is at 1.1960) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our update from yesterday (14 Apr, spot at 1.1950). As highlighted, ‘improved momentum is likely to lead to further EUR strength and the next major resistance is at 1.2010’. Overbought shorter-term conditions could slow the pace of advance but a break of 1.2010 would not be surprising. The next resistance is at 1.2065. On the downside, a breach of 1.1915 (‘strong support’ level was at 1.1875 yesterday) would indicate that the EUR strength that started earlier last week (see annotations in the chart below) has run its course.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.2000 as S&P 500 Futures print mild gains
EUR/USD looks for clear direction, recently rising, around one-month high. S&P 500 Futures ignore vaccine jitters amid the cautious optimism of the EU and the US central bankers. German CPI, US Retail Sales will be the key.
GBP/USD: Clings to 200-HMA inside one-week-old rising channel
GBP/USD flirts with an intraday low of 1.3774 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The cable rose to the highest since April 07 during the three-day rise the previous day. The pair portrays a short-term ascending trend channel formation.
Dogecoin price begins consolidation after sharp reversal from resistance
Dogecoin price rallied over 120% from the ascending triangle pattern trigger price in just four days thanks to the renewed hype from leading DOGE proponents such as Mark Cuban, Elon Musk, and Guy Fieri.
Gold: Battle lines well-mapped ahead of critical US data
Gold (XAU/USD) continues to face rejection at higher levels, as the US dollar attempts a tepid bounce from multi-week lows amid covid vaccine and China concerns-led risk-aversion.
Coinbase (COIN) closes down 14% from the $381 opening price, what next?
After a dream debut for the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) on Nasdaq at $381, the shares rallied as high as $429.54. Although the upswing failed to sustain, as Bitcoin fell from record highs and tech stocks tumbled across the board.