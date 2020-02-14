EUR/USD New York Price Forecast: Euro off 34-month lows post-US Retail Sales

- EUR/USD bear trend remains, for now, intact as sellers remain in control near 34-month lows.
- EUR/USD is ticking up after slightly disappointing Retail Sales data from the US.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0855
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.0841
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.101
|Daily SMA50
|1.1084
|Daily SMA100
|1.1067
|Daily SMA200
|1.1117
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0889
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0834
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1089
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0942
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0855
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0868
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0821
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0766
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0875
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.091
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.093
