- EUR/USD trading at 1.1027, holding to gains of 0.13% despite the Eurozone Industrial Production plunge.
- Dutch Central Bank President comments on the need for rate hikes to curb inflation.
- US Treasury Secretary Yellen states no favorable alternatives to resolve the debt limit issue without Congress’s assistance.
The EUR/USD retreated from daily highs, hitting 1.1053 as the European session ended. The latest week, we have witnessed the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) increasing rates by 25 bps, though divergence would likely favor the latter. Hence, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.1017, with losses of 0.05%.
ECB officials make hawkish remarks as US debt ceiling takes center stage
US equities continued to trade mixed. The EUR/USD pair is clinging to its earlier gains, despite data from the Eurozone (EU), namely Germany, showing that Industrial Production plunged in March to -3.4%, below the -1.3% contraction expected by the consensus. That, alongside the last week, Germany’s Industrial Orders plummeting 10.7% MoM, has raised recessionary fears amongst the EU.
In the meantime, some ECB officials embarked on hawkish remarks, with Dutch Central Bank President Klaas Knot saying that rate hikes are starting to have an effect, but more are needed to curb inflation. Of late, the ECB’s Chief Economist, Philip Lane, commented that inflation will come down, but momentum is still high.
On the US front, the debt ceiling narrative has taken center stage. According to Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, there are no favorable alternatives to resolve the debt limit issue in Washington without assistance from the US Congress. In the meantime, US President Joe Biden is expected to meet lawmakers on May 9 to advance in negotiations regarding raising the ceiling.
The US economic docket revealed that Wholesale Inventories were unchanged in March, below estimates of 0.1% MoM, the US Department of Commerce said. Annually based, inventories jumped 9.1% in March, despite the first quarter decline, as more robust US consumer spending contributed to the inventory rundown.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The daily chart’s EUR/USD price action suggests buyers remain in the driver’s seat. Of note is that while the EUR/USD pair is reaching higher highs, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is not, as it has recorded a successive series of lower peaks. Therefore, a negative divergence between price action and the oscillator is emerging, which could pave the way for further losses. However, the EUR/USD must fall below 1.1000 first, so it can challenge the May 2 daily low of 1.0942. before dropping toward the 1.0900 figure. A breach of the latter will expose the 50-day EMA At 1.0883. Conversely, if EUR/USD buyers reclaim 1.1100, that would keep the EUR/USD uptrend intact.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1018
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.102
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0989
|Daily SMA50
|1.0839
|Daily SMA100
|1.0782
|Daily SMA200
|1.0434
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1048
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0967
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1092
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0942
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1017
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0998
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0975
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0931
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0894
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1056
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1093
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1137
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6800 after Australian Retail Sales data
AUD/USD is keeping the red intact after Australian Retail Sales dropped 0.6% in Q1 2023. Broad-based US Dollar recovery is weighing on the Aussie amid a mixed market sentiment. Focus shifts to China's trade data.
EUR/USD retreats further, reaching levels under 1.1000 Premium
EUR/USD declined further and printed fresh daily lows under 1.1000. The pair holds a bearish bias but continues to move sideways. The US Dollar Index rose during the American session boosted by higher US Treasury yields on a quiet day.
Gold: XAU/USD taps below $2,020 as investors await US debt-ceiling talks and Inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) sensed selling pressure while attempting to surpass the critical resistance of $2,030.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has corrected to near $2,020.00 and is expected to display more weakness as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown a stellar recovery.
Lido DAO price plunges 31% in a month, leading to 4 million LDO accumulation
Despite having dominance in the DeFi space, Lido DAO is losing traction due to a build-up of negative sentiments, leading to an enormous amount of LDO being moved in a single day.
US week ahead: Lending vs. CPI, what will win out?
There are a lot of unanswered questions for investors at the start of a new week. Most of them revolve around what central banks will do next and when interest rates will be cut. The future of the global economy is also particularly murky.