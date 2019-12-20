EUR/USD looks to end week below 1.1100 on broad USD strength

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index rises to fresh 10-day highs above 97.60.
  • US economy expanded 2.1% annually in third quarter.
  • Consumer confidence in eurozone continued to deteriorate in December. 

The EUR/USD pair spent the first half of the day moving sideways above the 1.1100 handle but lost its traction during the early trading hours of the American session as the upbeat macroeconomic data releases provided a boost to the USD. As of writing, the pair was down 0.35% on the day at 1.1080.

USD steals the spotlight

The highly-anticipated data from the US on Friday confirmed that the US economy expanded by 2.1% in the third quarter as expected and allowed the greenback to preserve its daily recovery gains. Later in the session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that Personal Income in November increased 0.5% on a monthly basis to beat the market expectation of 0.3%.

Additionally, the University of Michigan's Consumer Confidence Index improved to 99.3 in December's final reading from 96.8 in November to further help the USD gather strength. The US Dollar Index, which closed the day virtually unchanged at 97.40 on Thursday, capitalized on the data and was up 0.28% on the day at 97.68 at the time of press to reflect the positive impact of today's data on the USD's performance.

On the other hand, the European Commission's Consumer Confidence Index slumped to -8.2 (flash estimate) from -7.2 and came in worse than the market expectation of -7 to weigh on the shared currency.

There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and the pair's action is likely to remain subdued in the first half of the next week due to the Christmas break.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1077
Today Daily Change -0.0047
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 1.1124
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1079
Daily SMA50 1.1081
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1151
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1146
Previous Daily Low 1.1107
Previous Weekly High 1.12
Previous Weekly Low 1.1054
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1131
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1122
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1106
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1087
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1067
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1144
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1164
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1182

 

 

