EUR/USD looks set to surpass 1.0900 as Fed signals pause in rate-hiking spell

- EUR/USD is oscillating near 1.0900 as USD Index has extended its downside after Fed signals rate pause.
- Federal Reserve sees tightening credit conditions from US banks after banking fiasco.
- European Central Bank would continue to hike rates further as global financial stability to propel inflation further.
- EUR/USD has comfortably established above the 61.8% Fibo retracement, which cements more upside ahead.
EUR/USD is hovering near the round-level resistance of 1.0900 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is looking to surpass the same as the Federal Reserve (Fed) has delivered signs of pausing the policy-tightening process ahead.
The commentary from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, “some additional policy firming may be appropriate” was sufficient to infuse confidence into the risk-perceived currencies. This indicates that Federal Reserve Powell is considering that the current monetary policy has come a long way and will be restrictive enough to ease the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) to 2%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has refreshed its six-week low at 102.61 as investors see no further room for more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The USD Index is expected to continue its downside momentum further as fears of the US banking crisis have refreshed.
Treasury Yields plunge as US not assures blanket insurance for all deposits
US equities were having a ball in the first two days of the week as investors were considering that Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) insures all consumer deposits in the First Republic, which will recede fears of the banking crisis and would restore the confidence of investors. However, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen commented on Wednesday that there is no discussion on insurance for all bank deposits without approval from the US Congress. She further added, the government "is not considering insuring all uninsured bank deposits."
The rollback of assurance led to a plunge in US Treasury yields and S&P500 as demand for US government bonds went rooftop. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 3.45%. The two-year US Treasury yields that move closer to S&P500 have dropped further to near 3.89%.
Apart from the absence of insurance for all uninsured deposits, US Treasury yields have heavily plunged as Fed is considering a pause to the rate-hiking spree.
Fed confirms tight credit conditions from US banks to maintain financial stability
Federal Reserve Powell has said a big no to rate cuts in 2023 as the battle against stubborn inflation is on and will remain in effect till US inflation gets restored to desired levels. However, his commentary remained to favor extremely less room for a further rate hike. Therefore, the time has ripe now as the Federal Reserve will maintain these higher rates for a longer period.
In spite of the absence of more rate hikes, US inflation will continue to remain under pressure as US banks will tighten their credit conditions for businesses and households to safeguard themselves from delinquency. In his commentary, Federal Reserve Powell cited that US banking is sound and resilient but lends would remain cautionary while disbursing advances. This would cool off heated demand, the scale of economic activities, and inflationary pressures.
European Central Bank reiterates fears of higher inflation
A recent rise in energy costs in Eurozone is accompanying higher wage pressures in keeping inflation at elevated levels. The European Central Bank (ECB) has already pushed rates to 3.5% but has failed in bringing inflation down meaningfully. On Wednesday, Reuters reported, “The recent increase in financial market risks has made it more difficult for central banks to fight inflation,” the five “wise ones” who advise Berlin on economic policy said in their biannual report. The commentary from wise ones got strengthened after European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde reiterated "Inflation is still high and uncertainty around its path ahead has increased."
EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD has shifted confidently above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (placed from February 01 high at 1.1033 to March 15 low at 1.0516) at 1.0834 on a two-hour scale. Upward-sloping 10-and 20-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.0854 and 1.0819 indicates that the upside momentum is extremely solid.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is hovering in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates more upside ahead.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0896
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|1.0856
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0644
|Daily SMA50
|1.0731
|Daily SMA100
|1.0597
|Daily SMA200
|1.0331
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0912
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0759
|Previous Weekly High
|1.076
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0516
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0854
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0818
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0772
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0689
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0619
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0926
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0996
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1079
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Five-day run for the Euro comes to an end Premium
EUR/USD hit a seven-week high on Thursday, but a stronger US Dollar triggered a correction. The pair failed again to hold above 1.0900 and dropped below 1.0850. The DXY rebounded despite the decline in US yields. On Friday, Eurozone and US PMIs will be watched closely.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 on BOE day
Following a pullback with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's policy announcements, GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The pair remains on track to post gains for the second straight day as the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Gold: XAU/USD hits fresh highs above $2,000 as US yields resume slide Premium
Spot gold rose further during the American session, climbing again above $2,000/oz, despite the modest recovery of the US Dollar. US yields resumed the decline, boosting the yellow metal. The US 10-year yield fell to 3.42%, the lowest since Monday.
SEC issues alert, states crypto service providers may not be complying with US laws
The crypto market has been in the crosshairs of the SEC for a while now. The lack of clear regulations and the recent collapse of crypto companies and tokens has increased concerns among investors. The regulatory body has issued an alert for potential investors.
International outlook: Global Economy Proving Resilient, for Now
Wells Fargo analysts forecast a modestly softer U.S. dollar than previously, and forecast the trade-weighted dollar against the advanced foreign economies to depreciate by 3% by the end of 2023 and a further 5% in 2024