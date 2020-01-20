EUR/USD London Price Forecast: Euro corrective bounce near 1.1100 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is starting the new trading week near January lows.
  • A bounce from current price levels can lead to 1.1125 and 1.1150.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The euro is trading in a weak bear trend below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). EUR/USD is starting the new week just below the 1.1100 level and the 50 SMA.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting an underlying bearish bias. However, the market is challenging the January lows in the 1.1100/1.1090 support zone. At the start of the new week, if the bulls defend this area EUR/USD is more likely to bounce in the London session. Potential targets to the upside can be seen near 1.1125 and 1.1150. 
 
On the flip side, if the market decides to breach 1.1100/1.1090 support zone, EUR/USD could continue to drop towards the 1.1067, 1.1033 and 1.1000 levels; according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1095
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.1093
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1143
Daily SMA50 1.1098
Daily SMA100 1.1069
Daily SMA200 1.1137
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1143
Previous Daily Low 1.1086
Previous Weekly High 1.1173
Previous Weekly Low 1.1086
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1108
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1121
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1072
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.105
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1015
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1129
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1164
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1186

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD sees corrective bounce near 1.1100 level

EUR/USD sees corrective bounce near 1.1100 level

EUR/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting an underlying bearish bias. However, the market is challenging the January lows in the 1.1100/1.1090 support zone. If the bulls defend this area, EUR/USD is more likely to bounce in the London session. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Brexit woes, calls for BOE’s rate cut depress traders around 1.3000

GBP/USD: Brexit woes, calls for BOE’s rate cut depress traders around 1.3000

GBP/USD holds steady around the 1.30 handle while heading into the London open on Monday. The pair came under pressure on Friday amid increasing odds of the BOE’s rate cut and Brexit-negative headlines.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Antipodeans cheer Yuan rally amid risk-on, Oil jumps on Libyan crisis

Forex Today: Antipodeans cheer Yuan rally amid risk-on, Oil jumps on Libyan crisis

Amid increased government support from both China and Australia to boost the economy, investors ignored the latest Mid East flare-up concerning Libya, as the risk-on sentiment extended into Asia this Monday. Oil prices, however, rallied to more than a week’s high.

Read more

Gold starts the week challenging $1563/oz resistance

Gold starts the week challenging $1563/oz resistance

Gold is challenging the 1563 resistance as the market is trading in a rising channel above the main SMAs. A break above this level can see the metal appreciating towards the 1570 and 1580 resistance levels.

Gold News

USD/JPY bounces from session lows confirming breakout on charts

USD/JPY bounces from session lows confirming breakout on charts

USD/JPY is currently trading near 119.20, having found bids at 110.08 in early Asia. The bounce has confirmed a flag breakout on the 5-minute chart and opened the doors for 110.34. The bullish view would be invalidated if the spot finds acceptance below 110.15. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures