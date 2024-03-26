EUR/USD edges lower after strong US data shows an unexpected increase in Durable Goods Orders in February.

The divergence between Federal Reserve and European Central Bank commentary suggests future weakness is possible.

US Durable Goods Orders are the main release for the pair on Tuesday.

EUR/USD edges lower into the lower 1.0800s on Tuesday during the US session, following the release of US Durable Goods Orders for February, which roundly beat expectations, according to data from the US Census Bureau on Tuesday.

Headline Durable Goods Orders rose 1.4% when 1.3% had been forecast, and Durable Goods Orders ex Defense rising 2.2% when 1.1% had been estimated. Durable Goods ex Transport also beat forecasts, coming in at 0.5% versus 0.4% expected. Finally Nondefense Capital Goods ex Aricraft rose 0.7% versis 0.1% expected.

The data suggests there will be less pressure on the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates to avoid a hard landing. The maintenance of higher interest rates is positive for the US Dollar as it leads to increased foreign capital inflows.

EUR/USD edges lower after more strong US data

The overall economic picture continues to indicate the US economy is ticking over exceptionally well and inflation remains elevated.

This in turn suggests that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will not need not be too hasty in cutting interest rates, a key FX driver. Interest rates remaining higher for longer is positive for the Greenback as it attracts greater inflows of foreign capital.

On Monday, commentary from Fed speakers was overall hawkish, advocating for a delay in cutting interest rates.

The President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Raphael Bostic, said he only believed the Fed would cut once in 2024, as opposed to the official line which continues to be for three cuts.

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook was cautious, arguing that the Fed needed to take a “careful approach” to easing over time to “ensure inflation returns sustainably to 2.0%.”

Their comments were probably responsible for the slight recovery in some USD pairs during Monday’s US session.

On Tuesday, US Durable Goods Orders for February will provide further intelligence on the US economy which could impact the pair.

The headline figure is expected to show a 1.3% rise in February following the 6.2% decline in January. A dramatic change from the expected could move EUR/USD, with a higher-than-forecast figure pushing the pair down and vice versa for a lower number.

ECB officials strike dovish tone

In Europe by contrast, central bank officials struck a more dovish tone on Monday, with several European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council members intimating the possibility of earlier-than-expected interest-rate cuts.

ECB Member Fabio Panetta said that inflation was quickly falling to target and therefore there was a "consensus emerging" for a rate cut. His comments increase the probability of a rate cut in June – or even earlier. A rate cut in April would be bearish for the Euro as lower interest rates attract less flows of foreign capital.

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said on Monday that he was “confident” wage inflation was "on track" to falling to a level consistent with the ECB meeting its 2% inflation target. Lane also said that at that point the ECB could start reversing its interest rate policy.

If anything, the widening gap between what Fed speakers are advocating and what ECB officials are saying should be pushing EUR/USD lower. However, it is possible that last week’s sell-off has already priced the Fed-ECB divergence.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD pulls back in short-term downtrend

EUR/USD continues to labor higher on Tuesday after bouncing off the lows of the wave B of the three-wave Measured Move pattern that unfolded higher during February and early March.

The current recovery looks like a pullback in an established short-term downtrend with eventual weakness likely to resume.





Euro versus US Dollar: 4-hour chart

A decisive break below the B-wave lows at roughly 1.0795 would signal a continuation of the downtrend to the next target at 1.0750 – then the February lows at 1.0700.

A decisive break is one characterized by a long red bearish candle that breaks cleanly through the level and closes near its low, or three down candles in a row that breach the level.

Alternatively, a move above the 1.0950 level would bring into question the validity of the short-term downtrend.