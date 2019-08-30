EUR/USD is teasing second straight monthly loss

- EUR/USD is currently reporting a moderate monthly loss. The pair fell more than 2% in July.
- A big beat on German retail sales data is needed to avert monthly loss.
- The pair may also take cues from the Eurozone CPI and US personal spending figures.
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1044, representing a 0.28% drop on the opening price of 1.1075 seen on Aug. 1.
If the pair remains below 1.1075 till today's New York close, then it would be the second straight monthly loss. It is worth noting that the pair fell 2.58% in July.
Focus on German retail sales and Eurozone CPI
The German data due at 06:00 GMT is expected to show the consumer spending, as represented by retail sales, fell 1% month-on-month in July, having risen by 3.5% in June.
An economic recession is already knocking at the German economy's door, courtesy of a slowdown in exports. These recession fears would be bolstered if retail sales (domestic demand) print below estimate.
So, EUR/USD could end up with a bigger monthly loss that the 0.28% drop seen at press time.
The common currency, however, could end the month on a flat-to-positive note if both the German retail sales and the Eurozone consumer price index for August beats estimates.
While the German spending may have ticked higher due to the holiday season, the probability of the Eurozone CPI printing above estimates is low. After all, Germany's inflation slowed in August.
Post-Eurozone data, the focus will shift to the US personal spending data, due at 12:30 GMT.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1044
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.1058
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1131
|Daily SMA50
|1.1197
|Daily SMA100
|1.1207
|Daily SMA200
|1.1279
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1094
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1042
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1154
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1052
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1062
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1074
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1035
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1013
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0984
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1087
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1138
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
