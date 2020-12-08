EUR/USD in stasis below 100-hour SMA, German data eyed

- EUR/USD trades flat above 1.21, after Monday's 0.13% drop.
- Analysts foresee a pullback ahead of Thursday's ECB rate decision.
- German data due at 10:00 GMT is expected to provide mixed signals on the economy.
EUR/USD is consolidating below the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2120 for the eighth straight hour, with the bulls waiting on the sidelines amid calls for a pullback ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision.
"While stronger than expected German data keep EUR/USD near 2.5-year highs, we are still looking for profit-taking ahead of the monetary policy announcement," BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien noted.
The central bank is expected to ramp up its asset purchase program and attempt to talk down the euro by focusing on low inflation. EUR/USD has risen over 3% since November, despite the Eurozone facing the second wave of coronavirus. As such, traders may reduce long exposure while heading into the ECB event.
The currency pair has already pulled back from 1.2178 to levels below the 100-hour SMA. The decline could pick up the pace if the German and Eurozone data due today prints below estimates.
The German Zew Survey – Economic Sentiment, which measures the institutional investor sentiment, reflecting the difference between the share of optimistic investors and the share of pessimistic analysts, is seen rising to 46 index points in December from November's 39. However, the Current Situation index is deteriorating to -66 from -64.3.
The focus would also be on the Eurozone Zew Survey – Economic Sentiment for December and third quarter Gross Domestic Product and Employment Change data.
And lastly, news flow related to Thursday's European Union (EU) summit could influence the common currency's demand. According to Reuters, a senior EU diplomat has said that the EU would bypass Hungary and Poland to set up the budget and recovery fund if the two nations do not drop their veto by Thursday.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2114
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2108
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1927
|Daily SMA50
|1.1829
|Daily SMA100
|1.1809
|Daily SMA200
|1.1439
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2166
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2079
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2178
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1924
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2112
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2133
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2069
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.203
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1982
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2157
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2206
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2245
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.