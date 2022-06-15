EUR/USD hovers above 1.0400 pre-Fed despite weak US data, after ECB announcement fails to inspire bulls

- EUR/USD is hovering above 1.0400 after the ECB failed to give it a boost and despite weak US data.
- The upcoming Fed meeting, if more hawkish than expected, risks sending towards 2017 lows at 1.0340.
Despite very weak US Retail Sales figures for May (inflation-adjusted sales were down 1.3% MoM), EUR/USD has been under pressure in recent trade and is currently probing session lows in the 1.0400 area. Traders are attributing recent downside in the pair to euro weakness after the ECB announced that it would apply flexibility to its PEPP reinvestments to ease “fragmentation” in the transmission of monetary policy (essentially, to close yield spreads between Eurozone nations).
Seemingly, markets do not think the ECB went far enough in addressing fragmentation risk (German/Italian yield spreads jumped, for example) and this seems to have hurt the euro. With these two big catalysts (US data and the ECB) out of the way, attention has turned to the upcoming Fed meeting at 1800GMT and follow-up press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
The Fed is now expected to raise interest rates by 75 bps, though some are still calling for a 50 bps rate hike (as the Fed had been signalling prior to last week’s hot US inflation figures), while some are even calling for a 100 bps hike. There hasn’t been this much uncertainty about Fed interest rate policy for some time, meaning that the reaction in markets could be very volatile. Note that the Fed is also releasing new economic forecasts and a new dot plot.
If investors interpret the meeting outcome as more hawkish than expected, EUR/USD runs the risk of falling below its annual lows in the 1.0350 area. This could open the door to a run lower towards the 2017 lows at 1.0340 and then closer to parity.
EUR/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0415
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.0416
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0645
|Daily SMA50
|1.0658
|Daily SMA100
|1.0908
|Daily SMA200
|1.1189
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0485
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0397
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0506
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0451
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0431
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0381
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0345
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0293
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0468
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0521
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0556
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0400 as focus shifts to Fed
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and retreated toward 1.0400 after the ECB announced that it will apply flexibility in PEPP reinvestments. Later in the day, the Federal Reserve's policy announcements will be watched closely by market participants.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2100, clings to strong daily gains
GBP/USD has declined below 1.2100 amid a modest recovery witnessed in the greenback in the early American session. Nevertheless, the risk-positive market environment ahead of the Fed event helps the pair cling to strong daily gains.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, holds near $1,820
Gold has lost its recovery momentum in the second half of the day and retreated to $1,820 from the daily high it set at $1,836. Ahead of the Fed's policy decisions, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2%, helping XAU/USD stay in positive territory.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Relief rally on the cards, but will it manifest?
Bitcoin price has flipped the $29,563 support level into a resistance barrier as it crashes 30% over the last two weeks. This downtrend has also allowed BTC to tag the 200-week SMA, which marked the 2018 and 2020 bear market bottoms.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!