EUR/USD hovering near weekly peak, eyes US Retail Sales

- EUR/USD is mildly bid above 1.1150 at press time.
- The upside is favored if treasury yields extend Wednesday's drop.
- Later in the day, the focus will be on US Retail Sales release.
EUR/USD exited a two-week-long bearish channel on Wednesday and is now trading just a few pips short of the weekly tops near 1.1160.
Dollar offered as T-yields dropped
The single currency traded on a positive note on Wednesday, helping EUR/USD exit a falling channel despite below-forecast Industrial Production and softer Eurozone trade surplus.
Markets offered US dollars as treasury yields slipped amid the rally in the US stocks, triggered by the optimism of the US-China phase-one trade deal.
Notably, the US 10-year yield fell by nearly three basis points to 1.78% on Wednesday, having declined by five basis points on a preceding day.
If the softer tone in the treasury yields persists, EUR/USD could continue to gain altitude. The bid tone, however, would weaken if the German inflation data, due at 07:00, prints below initial estimates.
Later in the day, all the attention will be on the US Retail Sales, which are forecasted to have risen by 0.3% month-on-month in December, following November's 0.2% rise.
Technical levels
The bearish channel breakout seen in the daily chart indicates the pullback from recent highs near 1.1240 has ended and the spot could rise back above 1.12. The bullish move, however, will likely remain elusive if the US Retail Sales beat estimates by a big margin, reinforcing expectations for a stronger economic performance in 2020. On the downside, key supports are located at 1.1085 (Jan. 10 low), 1.1066 (Dec. 20 low).
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1153
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.1152
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1142
|Daily SMA50
|1.1095
|Daily SMA100
|1.1068
|Daily SMA200
|1.1138
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1164
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1118
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1208
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1085
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1136
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1126
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1099
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.108
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1172
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1191
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1218
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sticks to minor gains above 0.6900, focus shifts to US/China data
AUD/USD eases from daily highs of 0.6919 and hovers just ahead of the 0.69 handle amid US-China trade deal optimism. However, the technical set favors the bears after the spot flashed a bearish candlestick formation, Doji, on the daily chart on Wednesday. Focus shifts to the US and Chinese macro data.
USD/JPY consolidates below 110.00 amid cautious optimism post-trade deal
USD/JPY is consolidating in a narrow range just below the 110 handle, as the Asian traders assess the implications of the US-China phase one trade deal while the yen finds support from upbeat Japanese macro data released earlier on Thursday.
US Retail Sales December Preview: ‘Twas the month after Christmas
Retail sales are projected to increase 0.5% in December after November’s 0.1% gain. The retail sales control group, the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ GDP component, is expected to rise 0.4% following its 0.1% increase in November.
WTI bounces back beyond $58.00 following upbeat stockpiles, mixed headlines
WTI stays mildly bid while taking the rounds to $58.25 during the early Thursday. The black gold recently recovered after the weekly report from the US and the US-China phase-deal signing in ceremony. Though, mixed trade/political news limit the oil benchmark’s upside.
GBP/USD pops and drops at key confluence resistance area in 1.3050s
GBP/USD has popped to the upside in early Asia, momentarily breaking the consolidation above a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the Sep-Nov lows and highs and marking fresh territories in the 1.30 handle.