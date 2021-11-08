EUR/USD hovering above mid-1.1500s ahead of US inflation data and central bank speak

- EUR/USD is flat ahead of the start of the US trading session and supported above 1.1550.
- This week should be calmer than last, but US inflation data, Fed and ECB speak are notable risks.
EUR/USD is trading flat in the 1.1570 region, having remained supported above 1.1550, ahead of Monday’s US trading session's start amid broadly contained FX market conditions. The pair largely ignored a slightly better than expected survey of investor confidence for November (the Eurozone Sentix survey); the headline index rose to 18.3 from 16.9 in October as expectations built that supply chain disruptions which have severely hampered Eurozone manufacturing in recent months would start abate in the coming months. After a flurry of central bank activity last week that saw the Fed announce (as expected) its QE taper plans, ECB policymakers push back more firmly against money market pricing for rate hikes in 2022 and the Bank of England wrong-foot investors as it opted not to hike interest rates by 15bps, as well as the release of the US labour market report on Friday, this week is likely to be calmer.
Week Ahead
That’s not to say that there aren't key risk events to keep an eye on. Monday sees a number of FOMC members hit the wires; Fed Chair Jerome Powell at 1530GMT, though given the topic of his speech is diversity, he is unlikely to speak on monetary policy. But NY Fed President Williams will speak at 1530GMT, FOMC member Michelle Bowman will speak at 1700GMT and FOMC member Charles Evans at 1850GMT. Focus will switch from central bankers to inflation on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the release of the October Producer Price Inflation and October Consumer Price Inflation reports. The median economist forecast for the headline CPI rate is 5.8%, up from 5.4% in September, as food prices rise, used-car prices pick back up again and inflationary pressures in housing costs continues to build.
Fed policymaker Ester George sounded hawkish last week, saying the argument for patience had diminished given that the labour market is very tight and inflation is high. The comments could be interpreted as her being open to an accelerated pace of QE taper at the start of next year (from the current $15B/month rate in November and December announced by the Fed last week) that could pave the way for earlier rate hikes. It will be worth watching whether other Fed members agree and whether hot US inflation continues to support her more hawkish view. Another data point worth watching that should support the view of the US labour market being very tight is the release of the September JOLTs report on Thursday, which should continue to show that the number of job vacancies in the US is significantly more than the number of unemployed persons.
USD STIR markets currently fully price a first Fed hike by September 2022, less aggressive than the market’s positioning this time last week – if Fed speak is hawkish, inflation data hot and JOLTs data still indicative of massive demand for US labour, then risks tilted towards money markets bringing this pricing forwards rather than pushing it back. Given that, over the weekend, influential ECB member and Chief Economist Philip Lane remained resolute in his judgment that the current spike in inflation being seen in the Eurozone is transitory and that other core-ECB members speaking this week (like ECB President Christine Lagarde) are also likely to sound dovish, there is a risk that Fed rate hike pricing gets pulled forward more aggressively than ECB pricing, which points to downside risks for EUR/USD.
EUR/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.158
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.1567
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.16
|Daily SMA50
|1.1679
|Daily SMA100
|1.1747
|Daily SMA200
|1.1891
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1573
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1513
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1616
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1513
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1692
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.155
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1536
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1529
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1491
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1469
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1589
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1611
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1649
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.1550
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1550 during the European session as investors await the next catalyst. The data from the euro area showed a modest improvement in investor confidence and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech at 15:30 GMT.
GBP/USD extends rebound, trades above 1.3500
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3450 in the early European session on Monday but managed to reverse its direction. As investors await FOMC policymakers' and Chairman Jerome Powell's speeches later in the day, the pair is trading in the positive territory above 1.3500.
Gold corrects from two-month tops, downside seems limited
Gold edged lower on Monday following an early uptick to two-month tops. Rebounding US bond yields acted as a headwind for the non-yielding metal. The cautious market mood helped limit losses for the safe-haven commodity.
ETH leads crypto market rally with new all-time high
Bitcoin price has been on a steady uptrend for the past two days and shows signs of continuing. Ethereum and Ripple are following the big cryptic and are heading higher. This trend is likely to translate to other altcoins in the market soon.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Only way is up as Fed talks taper, jobs jump and yields slump
Another week in what is fast becoming the twilight zone markets where we enter an alternative universe in which stocks never go down and shorts and bears get roasted daily.