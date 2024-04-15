EUR/USD holds up around 1.0650 ahead of Eurozone Industrial Production

- EUR/USD rebounds from five-month lows despite hawkish tone surrounding the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.
- ECB member Gediminas Šimkus indicated that there is a probability of more than 50% for more than three rate cuts to occur in 2024.
- Traders may seek refuge in the safe-haven US Dollar due to escalated tensions in the Middle East.
EUR/USD rebounds from a five-month low of 1.0622 reached last Friday, hovering around 1.0660 during early European trading hours on Monday. The EUR/USD pair faced downward pressure as the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) revealed diverging monetary policy outlooks.
Investors await the release of Eurozone Industrial Production data for March on Monday. Furthermore, the investors’ focus will shift to US Retail Sales figures due to be released later in the day.
The ECB signaled that if underlying inflation continues to decelerate as anticipated, there's a possibility of contemplating a reduction in policy rates in June. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve (Fed) appears to be reassessing its monetary easing strategies in light of persistent US inflation and strong macroeconomic indicators. Thursday's data revealed that core producer inflation in the United States (US) surged year-over-year in March, surpassing expectations for the increase.
Traders adopt a cautious approach amidst heightened geopolitical tensions, which may prompt them to seek refuge in the safe-haven US Dollar (USD), potentially putting pressure on the EUR/USD pair. There's the possibility of Israel retaliating against Iran's attack. On Saturday, Iran launched explosive drones and missiles targeting military installations in Israel. Israel successfully intercepted most of the incoming projectiles, according to Reuters.
On Monday, Gediminas Šimkus, a member of the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council, stated that there is a greater than 50% likelihood of more than three rate cuts occurring this year, as per Reuters. Šimkus also mentioned that geopolitical events, such as an escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict, could potentially postpone the first rate cut to July from June.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0658
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.0646
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0813
|Daily SMA50
|1.0823
|Daily SMA100
|1.0867
|Daily SMA200
|1.083
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0729
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0622
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0885
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0622
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0981
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0663
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0689
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0602
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0559
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0496
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0773
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0816
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.0650 ahead of US Retail Sales data
EUR/USD is holding recovery gains above 1.0650 in European trading on Monday. A broadly subdued US Dollar and improving risk appetite bode well for the pair, as markets weigh the weekend's Middle East escalation. Focus shifts to EU and US data.
USD/JPY sits at multi-decade high near 154.00 as Japan's intervention risks loom
USD/JPY is sitting at multi-decade highs shy of 154.00 in the European session on Monday. The Japanese Yen continues to be undermined by the BoJ’s uncertain outlook about future rate hikes. Intervention fears and persistent geopolitical tensions could help limit losses for the safe-haven JPY.
Gold recaptures $2,350 on Middle East escalation, more upside likely?
Gold price jumps on a flight to safety after Iran attacked Israel late Saturday. US Dollar fails to benefit from geopolitical turmoil and higher US Treasury bond yields. Gold looks north alongside 4H RSI ahead of US Retail Sales data.
XRP price recovers from nearly eleven month low of $0.41 as developers propose native lending on XRPLedger
Ripple price recovered from weekend low of $0.4188, surged past $0.50 on Monday. XRPLedger developers have proposed a Native Lending Protocol to help Ripple establish a foothold in DeFi, lending and borrowing for users.
Week ahead: Data from the US, UK and Canada in focus
Similar to Fed and ECB pricing, swaps traders have scaled back bets of rate cuts for the Bank of England (BoE’s) Bank Rate to below 50bps for the year.