- EUR/USD nudges up slightly to 1.0788 after Core PCE inflation data for February aligns with market forecasts.
- Headline PCE inflation for February shows a modest increase, maintaining market anticipation for the Federal Reserve's next moves.
- Upcoming speeches by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Mary Daly are eyed by EUR/USD traders.
The EUR/USD remains barely unchanged on thin trading after the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revealed the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge for inflation, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index for February was aligned with estimates. That said, the EUR/USD trades at 1.0788, posting minuscule gains of 0.02%
EUR/USD posts minimal movement after US inflation data
The BEA revealed that Core PCE came at 0.3% MoM and at 2.8% YoY, with both figures aligned with the market consensus. Headline PCE figures rose by 0.3% MoM lower than expected and January’s data. In the 12 months to February, PCE came at 2.5%, as foreseen, but a tenth higher than the prior month’s data.
Other data showed that Wholesale Inventories Advanced for February came at 0.5% MoM up from -0.2% in the previous month.
Thin liquidity conditions witnessed the EUR/USD push below 1.0780 before breaking above 1.0790. Buyers are eyeing a clear break above 1.0800, though they will face some intraday resistance, as depicted by the hourly chart, with the 50-Simple Moving Average (SMA) standing at 1.0800.
In addition, traders will watch San Francisco’s Fed President Mary Daly's speech at 15:20 GMT, followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at 15:30 GMT.
According to BBH analysts, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech will be important. They noted, “Other Fed speakers have tilted hawkish after last week’s FOMC meeting, and markets will be watching to see if Powell follows suit or maintains the dovish tone from his press conference. With Powell, it’s always a coin toss but as we’ve said countless times before, the data will ultimately decide the timing of the first cut. As things stand, odds of a cut June 12 have fallen to 66% after rising to 85% post-FOMC.”
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
During the European session, the pair printed a low of 1.0767. However, the EUR/USD climbed above 1.0790 following the data release, with traders eyeing 1.0800. A decisive break will expose the March 28 high of 1.0827, followed by the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.0834, ahead of 1.0835, the 200-DMA. Once those levels are cleared, up next would be the 100-DMA at 1.0876. On the other hand, further losses are eyed below 1.0750, which would expose the February 14 low of 1.0694.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0798
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0789
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0876
|Daily SMA50
|1.0837
|Daily SMA100
|1.0875
|Daily SMA200
|1.0836
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0828
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0775
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0942
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0802
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0898
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0695
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0795
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0808
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0767
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0745
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0714
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.082
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0851
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0873
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady below 1.0800 after US PCE meets expectations
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0800 after soft French inflation data, amid minimal volatility and thin liquidity on Good Friday. The pair barely reacted to US PCE inflation data, with the Greenback shedding some pips. Fed Chair Jerome Powell set to speak ahead of the weekly close.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2620 in dull trading
GBP/USD trades sideways above 1.2600 amid a widespread holiday restraining action across financial markets. Investors took a long weekend ahead of critical United States employment data next week. Fed Chair Powell coming up next.
Gold price sits at all-time highs above $2,230
Gold price holds near a fresh all-time high at $2,236 in thinned trading amid the Easter Holiday. Most major world markets remain closed, although the United States published core PCE inflation, the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge.
Jito price could hit $6 as JTO coils up inside this bullish pattern
Jito (JTO) price has been on an uptrend since forming a local bottom in early January. Since then, JTO has revisited the key swing point formed in early December, suggesting the bulls’ intention to move higher.
Key events in developed markets next week
Next week, the main focus will be inflation and the labour market in the Eurozone. We expect services inflation to be impacted by the easter effect, while the unemployment rate to be unchanged.