EUR/USD hits two months lows under 1.1850, remains under pressure

- US dollar rises further during the American session, not affected by lower yields.
- EUR/USD testing support area of 1.1845/50.
The EUR/USD dropped further and reached at 1.1844, the lowest intraday level since early April. The pair quickly rose back above 1.1850; however, the euro remains under pressure, fighting to hold above the 1.1845/50 support. The US dollar strengthened across the board during the American session amid end-of-month flows.
The US dollar gained momentum even amid lower US yields and a rebound in Wall Street stock indices. The 10-year yield fell to the lowest since June 21 under 1.45%, while the Dow Jones is up by 0.45% and the Nasdaq is still in negative (-0.08%), but off lows.
The key economic report on Wednesday came in above expectations: the ADP employment report showed an increase in private payrolls of 692.000 (vs. 600K). On Thursday, jobless claims data is due, and on Friday, the NFP.
Comments from Fed’s Kaplan also helped the greenback during the US session. He said he is ready to taper sooner “because of questions about efficacy, side effects."
EUR/USD outlook
The pair is pushing to the 1.1845/50 support, and a consolidation below should leave the euro vulnerable to more losses. The next support stands at 1.1830/35 followed by 1.1795. If the euro manages to hold above 1.1845 it should keep losses limited. A recovery above 1.1900/1.1910 would alleviate the bearish pressure.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1848
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|1.1898
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2043
|Daily SMA50
|1.2092
|Daily SMA100
|1.2027
|Daily SMA200
|1.1999
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1931
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1878
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1975
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1848
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1898
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1911
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1873
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1849
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.182
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1955
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.198
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
