  • US-China phase one deal to be signed anytime. 
  • Greenback loses momentum across the board during the American session.

The EUR/USD pair climbed to 1.1162, hitting a fresh weekly high. It then pulled back, but it managed to remain above 1.1140. As of writing trades at 1.1155/58, near the top with a bullish tone. 

The move higher took place amid a broad decline of the US dollar. The slide of the greenback was modest. Traders await new details about the US and China trade deal. The signing ceremony of the “phase one” agreement will start in a few minutes. 

The DXY is trading at weekly lows, near 97.20, and US yields moved off lows but remain in negative territory for the day. US data came in mixed on Wednesday. The PPI rose below expectations in December while the Empire manufacturing index surpassed analyst's estimates. 

Technical outlook 

The EUR/USD pair holds a bullish tone and the momentum is likely to remain high as long as it holds on top of 1.1145. The next strong resistance might be seen at 1.1175/80 followed by 1.1200. On the flip side below 1.1145, the euro will likely lose strength. The upside bias is likely to hold while EUR/USD remains above 1.1085/95 (uptrend line from October lows). 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1154
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1.1128
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.114
Daily SMA50 1.1094
Daily SMA100 1.1067
Daily SMA200 1.1139
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1146
Previous Daily Low 1.1104
Previous Weekly High 1.1208
Previous Weekly Low 1.1085
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.112
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.113
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1107
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1085
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1066
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1148
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1167
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1189

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD edges toward 1.1150 amid trade speculation

EUR/USD edges toward 1.1150 amid trade speculation

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1150, in familiar ranges. The US and China are scheduled to sign Phase One of the trade deal while EU-US commerce negotiations continue.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.30 after UK inflation disappoints, speculation of rate cut rises

GBP/USD battles 1.30 after UK inflation disappoints, speculation of rate cut rises

GBP/USD is battling 1.30 after UK inflation fell short of expectations with 1.3% in December. BOE's Michael Saunders has joined the chorus calling for a rate cut. 

GBP/USD News

Crypto Moon Party has just kicked off

Crypto Moon Party has just kicked off

Market sentiment remains neutral despite yesterday's hikes, recalling past disappointments after previous pumps. Ethereum is positioned to beat Bitcoin in the next bull market. XRP is hit and misses the upside, but the ball is still in play.

Read more

Gold regains poise and tests $1,560/oz

Gold regains poise and tests $1,560/oz

The ounce troy of the precious metal is regaining the smile on Wednesday and is now advancing beyond the $1,550 level, or 2-day highs.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Easing, but limited selling interest

USD/JPY: Easing, but limited selling interest

Japanese Machinery Tool Orders plummeted again in December. BOJ’s Kuroda concerned about overseas slowdown, ready to act if needed. USD/JPY pair retreating from highs, correcting overbought conditions.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures