- US-China phase one deal to be signed anytime.
- Greenback loses momentum across the board during the American session.
The EUR/USD pair climbed to 1.1162, hitting a fresh weekly high. It then pulled back, but it managed to remain above 1.1140. As of writing trades at 1.1155/58, near the top with a bullish tone.
The move higher took place amid a broad decline of the US dollar. The slide of the greenback was modest. Traders await new details about the US and China trade deal. The signing ceremony of the “phase one” agreement will start in a few minutes.
The DXY is trading at weekly lows, near 97.20, and US yields moved off lows but remain in negative territory for the day. US data came in mixed on Wednesday. The PPI rose below expectations in December while the Empire manufacturing index surpassed analyst's estimates.
Technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair holds a bullish tone and the momentum is likely to remain high as long as it holds on top of 1.1145. The next strong resistance might be seen at 1.1175/80 followed by 1.1200. On the flip side below 1.1145, the euro will likely lose strength. The upside bias is likely to hold while EUR/USD remains above 1.1085/95 (uptrend line from October lows).
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1154
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|1.1128
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.114
|Daily SMA50
|1.1094
|Daily SMA100
|1.1067
|Daily SMA200
|1.1139
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1146
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1104
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1208
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1085
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.112
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.113
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1107
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1085
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1066
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1148
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1189
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges toward 1.1150 amid trade speculation
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1150, in familiar ranges. The US and China are scheduled to sign Phase One of the trade deal while EU-US commerce negotiations continue.
GBP/USD battles 1.30 after UK inflation disappoints, speculation of rate cut rises
GBP/USD is battling 1.30 after UK inflation fell short of expectations with 1.3% in December. BOE's Michael Saunders has joined the chorus calling for a rate cut.
Crypto Moon Party has just kicked off
Market sentiment remains neutral despite yesterday's hikes, recalling past disappointments after previous pumps. Ethereum is positioned to beat Bitcoin in the next bull market. XRP is hit and misses the upside, but the ball is still in play.
Gold regains poise and tests $1,560/oz
The ounce troy of the precious metal is regaining the smile on Wednesday and is now advancing beyond the $1,550 level, or 2-day highs.
USD/JPY: Easing, but limited selling interest
Japanese Machinery Tool Orders plummeted again in December. BOJ’s Kuroda concerned about overseas slowdown, ready to act if needed. USD/JPY pair retreating from highs, correcting overbought conditions.