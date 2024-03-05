EUR/USD grinds back into 1.0850 after market absorbs flubbed US PMI print

Share:

EUR/USD rotates around 1.0850 once more.

US data missed expectations, briefly weakening the US Dollar.

European PMIs broadly beat, but Europe’s PPI missed.

EUR/USD drove into a fresh intraday high of 1.0876 on Tuesday but flopped back to the day’s opening bids after the market readjusted following a worse-than-expected print in the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI).

Europe’s final HCOB Composite PMI for February printed above expectations after finding additional calculation gains over the preliminary print. However, the pan-European Producer Price Index (PPI) failed to recover as markets had expected. Tuesday’s US PMI missed expectations, and markets will be pivoting to keep an eye out for key US labor figures and a two-day appearance from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell.

Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD returns to midrange after cycling on Tuesday

Europe’s final HCOB Services PMI for February rose to 49.2 versus the expected hold at the preliminary print of 48.9.

The euro area’s January MoM final PPI missed the mark, holding at the preliminary -0.9% versus the expected rebound to -0.1%.

The US ISM Services PMI for February fell faster than expected, declining to 52.6 versus the forecasted downtick to 53.0 from 53.4.

US Factory Orders in January also saw accelerated declines, printing at -3.6% versus the forecast of -2.9%. The previous month saw a downside revision to -0.3% from 0.2%.

EU Retail Sales are due early Wednesday, with the European Central Bank’s (ECB) next rate call slated for Thursday.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell speaks on both Wednesday and Thursday, testifying before the US government’s House Financial Services Committee.

US ADP Employment Change figures also due Wednesday as a precursor to Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) print.

Technical analysis: EUR/USD remains trapped near 1.0850

EUR/USD continues to struggle to find adequate bullish momentum to peel the pair off its 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0830, and intraday bids are stuck near 1.0850. Topside gains are capped by a 50-day SMA grinding into a congestion pattern with the 200-day SMA.

The pair has struggled to chalk in additional gains after recovering from the last swing low into 1.0700. Growing risk of a technical ceiling priced in below 1.0900 leaves the pair exposed to intraday congestion. Tuesday’s brief rally into 1.0875 saw a sharp pullback, and the pair has a technical floor baked in between 1.0800 and 1.0810.

EUR/USD hourly chart

EUR/USD daily chart